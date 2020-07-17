TDK : announces Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds

July 17, 2020

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) today announced that TDK has determined the terms and conditions for the issuance of its 5th, 6th and 7th series of unsecured straight bonds (with special inter-bond pari passu clause), which will be offered and issued in Japan.

This bond issuance is based on our financial strategy to diversify funding resources and strengthen financial standings to pursue our sustainable growth in the future.

It has been 11 years since we previously issued the straight bonds in January 2009, and the funding amount of 100 billion yen through the straight bonds is the largest in our history.

The terms and conditions are as follows;