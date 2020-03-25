TDK : to Post Impairment Losses and Loss on Sales of Shares of Subsidiaries and Revise Full-year Consolidated Projections

The following lists the impairment losses and loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries that are expected to be incurred by the Company in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Reasons for the revision

In the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus is affecting the Company's consolidated results through a decrease in the operation levels of the Chinese plants of the Company's group companies, which operate businesses such as passive components and energy application products, and a fall in sales in the Chinese market in a range of segments. The Company has therefore revised its forecasts of net sales, operating income, income before income taxes, and net income attributable to TDK. Furthermore, the Company has revised operating income, income before income taxes, and net income attributable to TDK by posting the impairment losses as stated in section 1-⑴ above.

The year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 will not change from the initial plan.

(Note)

The above financial and dividend projections have been prepared based on information currently available to the Company. Due to various factors, actual results and dividends may differ from such projections.