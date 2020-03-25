Log in
TDK : to Post Impairment Losses and Loss on Sales of Shares of Subsidiaries and Revise Full-year Consolidated Projections

03/25/2020

Posting of impairment losses and loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries

The following lists the impairment losses and loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries that are expected to be incurred by the Company in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

* The monetary values in the table are approximate amounts.

Consolidated Non-consolidated
⑴ Impairment losses 17.5 billion yen 11.5 billion yen
⑵ Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries 8.8 billion yen
  1. ⑴ Impairment losses (impairment of long-lived assets)
    Due to the prolonged slowdown of demand in the automotive market and the industrial equipment market, the Company considers that a substantial recovery of profit within a short period of time will be difficult and plans to post an impairment loss of approximately 13.5 billion yen on magnet manufacturing and related facilities and an impairment loss of approximately 2.2 billion yen on aluminum capacitor manufacturing and related facilities. In addition, the Company intends to post an impairment loss of approximately 1.8 billion yen on surplus facilities by improving its development system.
  2. ⑵ Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries
    The Company and its consolidated subsidiary, TDK Electronics AG, have agreed that the Company will sell the shares of another consolidated subsidiary, TDK Europe GmbH, to TDK Electronics AG, and plan to implement this transaction on March 30, 2020. The Company will post an extraordinary loss on this transaction.
    The Company plans to post a loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries of approximately 8.8 billion yen as an extraordinary loss in its non-consolidated statement of income for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
    The loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries will be eliminated in the consolidated settlement of accounts, which will therefore have no impact on the Company's consolidated statement of income for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Revision of full-year consolidated projections

Revision of full-year consolidated projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Net sales Operating
income 		Income before
income taxes 		Net income
attributable to
TDK 		Net income per
common share
attributable to
TDK
Previous projections (A) (Million yen)
1,390,000 		(Million yen)
120,000 		(Million yen)
118,000 		(Million yen)
84,000 		(Yen)
665.06
Revised projections (B) 1,360,000 95,000 93,000 58,000 459.21
Change (B-A) (30,000) (25,000) (25,000) (26,000)
% change -2.2 -20.8 -21.2 -31.0
Reference: Results for the
previous period
( FY March 2019) 		1,381,806 107,823 115,554 82,205 651.02

*Previous projections: October 31, 2019

Reasons for the revision

In the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus is affecting the Company's consolidated results through a decrease in the operation levels of the Chinese plants of the Company's group companies, which operate businesses such as passive components and energy application products, and a fall in sales in the Chinese market in a range of segments. The Company has therefore revised its forecasts of net sales, operating income, income before income taxes, and net income attributable to TDK. Furthermore, the Company has revised operating income, income before income taxes, and net income attributable to TDK by posting the impairment losses as stated in section 1-⑴ above.

The year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 will not change from the initial plan.

(Note)
The above financial and dividend projections have been prepared based on information currently available to the Company. Due to various factors, actual results and dividends may differ from such projections.

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 06:12:00 UTC
