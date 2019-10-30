TE Connectivity : 4Q Sales Down; Sales, Adjusted EPS Beat Analysts Views

By Michael Dabaie

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) reported fourth-quarter sales fell from a year earlier.

The connectivity and sensors solutions company reported fourth-quarter sales of $3.3 billion, down from $3.5 billion in the year-ago period. That was above FactSet consensus for $3.27 billion.

Adjusted EPS came to $1.33, above FactSet consensus for $1.31.

Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $879 million, and free cash flow was $688 million. Total orders were $3.2 billion, down 3% sequentially.

