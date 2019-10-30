Log in
TE CONNECTIVITY

(TEL)
TE Connectivity : 4Q Sales Down; Sales, Adjusted EPS Beat Analysts Views

0
10/30/2019

By Michael Dabaie

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) reported fourth-quarter sales fell from a year earlier.

The connectivity and sensors solutions company reported fourth-quarter sales of $3.3 billion, down from $3.5 billion in the year-ago period. That was above FactSet consensus for $3.27 billion.

Adjusted EPS came to $1.33, above FactSet consensus for $1.31.

Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $879 million, and free cash flow was $688 million. Total orders were $3.2 billion, down 3% sequentially.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 418 M
EBIT 2019 2 297 M
Net income 2019 1 748 M
Debt 2019 3 189 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 31 722 M
Chart TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TE CONNECTIVITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 98,71  $
Last Close Price 94,43  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence R. Curtin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Lynch Chairman
Joel Dubs Senior Vice President-Operations
Heath A. Mitts Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph F. Eckroth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TE CONNECTIVITY24.86%31 722
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-57.10%35 426
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 506
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.33.56%4 664
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%4 424
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%4 376
