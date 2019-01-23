Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TE Connectivity    TEL   CH0102993182

TE CONNECTIVITY (TEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TE Connectivity : Profit Rises, Top Line Stays Almost Flat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 06:38am EST

By Allison Prang

TE Connectivity Ltd.'s (TEL) profit rose from the comparable quarter a year ago as income tax costs declined by more than $500 million but the company's top line stayed almost flat.

The company reported net income for the first quarter of $276 million, compared with a loss in the comparable quarter a year prior of $40 million. It reported earnings of 80 cents a share compared with a loss of 11 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $1.21 a share.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.29 a share, up from $1.42 a share.

Net sales rose 0.3% to $3.35 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TE CONNECTIVITY -2.80% 69.5 Delayed Quote.6.72%
TE CONNECTIVITY -2.18% 79.48 Delayed Quote.5.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TE CONNECTIVITY
06:38aTE CONNECTIVITY : Profit Rises, Top Line Stays Almost Flat
DJ
06:31aTE CONNECTIVITY LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
06:18aTE CONNECTIVITY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01aTE CONNECTIVITY : announces results for first quarter of fiscal year 2019
PR
01/22TE CONNECTIVITY : again named among Fortune's 'World's Most Admired Companies'
PR
01/18TE CONNECTIVITY LTD : quaterly earnings release
01/09TE CONNECTIVITY : to report first quarter financial results on January 23, 2019
PR
01/08TE CONNECTIVITY : ICC Introduces TE Connectivity Corporations INSTALITE Molded B..
AQ
01/07TE CONNECTIVITY : to hold annual general meeting of shareholders on March 13, 20..
PR
2018TE CONNECTIVITY : board approves additional $1.5 billion share repurchase and re..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 122 M
EBIT 2019 2 501 M
Net income 2019 1 869 M
Debt 2019 2 958 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 14,75
P/E ratio 2020 12,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 26 958 M
Chart TE CONNECTIVITY
Duration : Period :
TE Connectivity Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TE CONNECTIVITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 93,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence R. Curtin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Lynch Chairman
Joel Dubs Senior Vice President-Operations
Heath A. Mitts Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph F. Eckroth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TE CONNECTIVITY5.09%26 958
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-0.04%28 333
IPG PHOTONICS13.03%7 076
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 598
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.16.52%4 929
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%4 403
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.