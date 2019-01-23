TE Connectivity : Profit Rises, Top Line Stays Almost Flat

By Allison Prang



TE Connectivity Ltd.'s (TEL) profit rose from the comparable quarter a year ago as income tax costs declined by more than $500 million but the company's top line stayed almost flat.

The company reported net income for the first quarter of $276 million, compared with a loss in the comparable quarter a year prior of $40 million. It reported earnings of 80 cents a share compared with a loss of 11 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $1.21 a share.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.29 a share, up from $1.42 a share.

Net sales rose 0.3% to $3.35 billion.

