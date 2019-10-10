Log in
TE Connectivity : to report fourth quarter and full year financial results on October 30, 2019

10/10/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2019 before trading begins on Oct. 30, 2019. The company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)

  • At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com
  • By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (866) 211-4092, and for international callers, the dial-in number is (647) 689-6620.
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 10:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 30, 2019.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-october-30-2019-300936256.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
