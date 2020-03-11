TE Connectivity : Lynn Dugle, Dawn Willoughby elected to TE Connectivity board of directors

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of TE Connectivity (TE) (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, elected Lynn A. Dugle, former chief executive officer of Engility Holdings Inc., and Dawn C. Willoughby, former executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Clorox Company, to its board of directors during the 2020 Annual General Meeting on March 11.

"We are very pleased to have Lynn and Dawn join as new directors to TE's board," said TE Connectivity Chairman Tom Lynch. "They are seasoned leaders that understand the increasing global challenges our customers face in highly competitive markets. Their excellent experience in a variety of marketing, operations, technology and strategy leadership roles make them valuable new members to our board."

From 2016 to 2019, Dugle was chief executive officer and a director of Engility Holdings Inc., an engineering and technology consulting company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. She was appointed board president in June 2017, and then board chairman in February 2018. Dugle was a director of The Analytic Sciences Corporation from October 2014 to February 2015, prior to its acquisition by Engility Holdings Inc. Dugle joined Raytheon Company, a publicly traded company specializing in defense and other government markets throughout the world, in April 2004 and served as the vice president of Raytheon Company and president of Raytheon IIS until March 2015. She became president of the former Intelligence and Information Systems business in January 2009 and was previously its vice president and deputy general manager. From 2002 to 2004, Dugle served as the vice president of the product, systems software division at ADC Telecommunications Inc. and as general manager of the cable systems division from 1999 to 2002.

Dugle is currently on the board of directors at State Street Corporation, as well as KBR Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Science in technical management and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from Purdue University, as well as an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Willoughby was the executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Clorox Company, a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products, from September 2014 through January 2019. She also served as the company's senior vice president and general manager, Clorox cleaning division; vice president and general manager, home care products; and vice president and general manager, Glad products, along with several other positions since she began there in 2001. Prior to her career at The Clorox Company, Willoughby spent nine years with The Procter & Gamble Company, where she held several positions in sales management. She is currently a director of J. M. Smucker Company.

Willoughby obtained a Bachelor of Arts in sports management from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson School of Business.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lynn-dugle-dawn-willoughby-elected-to-te-connectivity-board-of-directors-301021680.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.