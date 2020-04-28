TE Connectivity : announces second quarter results for fiscal year 2020 0 04/28/2020 | 06:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 27, 2020. Second Quarter Highlights Net sales were $3.2 billion , in line with the company's guidance, down 6% on a reported and down 5% on an organic basis over the second quarter of 2019.

, in line with the company's guidance, down 6% on a reported and down 5% on an organic basis over the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were a loss of $1.35 . Adjusting for one-time impairment charge, adjusted EPS were $1.29 , exceeding the high end of the company's guidance.

. Adjusting for one-time impairment charge, adjusted EPS were , exceeding the high end of the company's guidance. Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $481 million and free cash flow was $311 million . Year to date free cash flow up 34% versus prior year. During the quarter the company returned $433 million returned to shareholders.

and free cash flow was . Year to date free cash flow up 34% versus prior year. During the quarter the company returned returned to shareholders. Strong liquidity position with more than $2 billion available liquidity. "The market environment we guided to last quarter changed dramatically, and I'm pleased that we still delivered sales in line with our guidance and adjusted earnings per share above our expectations," said TE Connectivity Chief Executive Officer Terrence Curtin. "Despite the impact of COVID-19, we were able to maintain adjusted operating margins above 16% due to the diversity of our portfolio, our global manufacturing strategy and our early execution of cost reduction actions. We continue to successfully prioritize the safety of our employees while keeping our commitments to our customers, and I want to thank our employees for their strong execution in what has been an unprecedented time for our global community. We expect to see COVID-related demand impacts in the second half of the year particularly in the transportation and commercial aerospace markets, but our strong free cash flow and liquidity allows us to continue to invest in long-term global growth trends and position us for further content growth when demand returns." 2020 Outlook For the fiscal third quarter of 2020, the company expects net sales to be down approximately 25% sequentially, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on the end demand environment, especially in the transportation and commercial aerospace markets. The company is withdrawing its full year guidance due to limited visibility of COVID-19 impact on future demand. Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables. Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call today beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in information is provided here: At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com

By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (866) 211-4092, and for international callers, the dial-in number is (647) 689-6620.

is (866) 211-4092, and for international callers, the dial-in number is (647) 689-6620. A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 11:30 a.m. ET on April 28, 2020 . About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures: • Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans. • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income (loss) and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income (loss) and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans. • Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any. • Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any. • Adjusted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations – represents income (loss) from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. • Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share – represents diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans. • Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by continuing operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by continuing operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow. Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 27, 2019 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 27,

March 29,

March 27,

March 29,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,195

$ 3,412

$ 6,363

$ 6,759 Cost of sales

2,166



2,294



4,304



4,527 Gross margin

1,029



1,118



2,059



2,232 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

352



373



719



762 Research, development, and engineering expenses

158



166



319



327 Acquisition and integration costs

12



7



19



12 Restructuring and other charges, net

22



42



46



117 Impairment of goodwill

900



-



900



- Operating income (loss)

(415)



530



56



1,014 Interest income

5



4



11



9 Interest expense

(11)



(15)



(23)



(42) Other income, net

11



1



16



- Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(410)



520



60



981 Income tax expense

(42)



(91)



(489)



(169) Income (loss) from continuing operations

(452)



429



(429)



812 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(4)



10



(1)



(97) Net income (loss) $ (456)

$ 439

$ (430)

$ 715























Basic earnings (loss) per share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (1.35)

$ 1.27

$ (1.28)

$ 2.39 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

(0.01)



0.03



-



(0.29) Net income (loss)

(1.37)



1.30



(1.29)



2.10























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (1.35)

$ 1.26

$ (1.28)

$ 2.37 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

(0.01)



0.03



-



(0.28) Net income (loss)

(1.37)



1.29



(1.29)



2.09























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





















Basic

334



338



334



340 Diluted

334



340



334



342 TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























March 27,

September 27,

2020

2019

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 796

$ 927 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $32 and $25, respectively

2,461



2,320 Inventories

2,001



1,836 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

457



471 Total current assets

5,715



5,554 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,558



3,574 Goodwill

5,235



5,740 Intangible assets, net

1,547



1,596 Deferred income taxes

2,382



2,776 Other assets

930



454 Total assets $ 19,367

$ 19,694











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 603

$ 570 Accounts payable

1,390



1,357 Accrued and other current liabilities

1,966



1,613 Total current liabilities

3,959



3,540 Long-term debt

3,752



3,395 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

1,359



1,367 Deferred income taxes

126



156 Income taxes

228



239 Other liabilities

772



427 Total liabilities

10,196



9,124 Commitments and contingencies









Equity:









TE Connectivity Ltd. shareholders' equity:









Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 350,951,381 shares authorized and issued

154



154 Accumulated earnings

11,122



12,256 Treasury shares, at cost, 19,877,795 and 15,862,337 shares, respectively

(1,639)



(1,337) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(571)



(503) Total TE Connectivity Ltd. shareholders' equity

9,066



10,570 Noncontrolling interests

105



- Total equity

9,171



10,570 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,367

$ 19,694 TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 27,

March 29,

March 27,

March 29,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income (loss) $ (456)

$ 439

$ (430)

$ 715 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

4



(10)



1



97 Income (loss) from continuing operations

(452)



429



(429)



812 Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities:





















Impairment of goodwill

900



-



900



- Depreciation and amortization

180



173



354



341 Deferred income taxes

(49)



(17)



345



(28) Non-cash lease cost

25



-



52



- Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

(2)



5



18



28 Share-based compensation expense

15



15



37



38 Other

1



14



11



32 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





















Accounts receivable, net

(116)



(81)



(140)



(107) Inventories

25



49



(151)



(70) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

48



24



25



91 Accounts payable

(45)



(35)



49



(44) Accrued and other current liabilities

5



(16)



(180)



(206) Income taxes

(9)



6



1



21 Other

(45)



(11)



-



(25) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

481



555



892



883 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities

-



1



-



(30) Net cash provided by operating activities

481



556



892



853 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures

(133)



(191)



(309)



(401) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

1



12



3



13 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(244)



8



(359)



8 Proceeds from divestiture of discontinued operation, net of cash retained by sold operation

-



9



-



297 Other

(2)



(3)



(2)



- Net cash used in continuing investing activities

(378)



(165)



(667)



(83) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities

-



-



-



(2) Net cash used in investing activities

(378)



(165)



(667)



(85) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper

(210)



27



(219)



90 Proceeds from issuance of debt

593



-



593



350 Repayment of debt

-



-



-



(441) Proceeds from exercise of share options

13



10



27



17 Repurchase of common shares

(269)



(220)



(408)



(739) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders

(153)



(149)



(307)



(299) Transfers (to) from discontinued operations

-



1



-



(32) Other

(5)



(1)



(31)



(30) Net cash used in continuing financing activities

(31)



(332)



(345)



(1,084) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued financing activities

-



(1)



-



32 Net cash used in financing activities

(31)



(333)



(345)



(1,052) Effect of currency translation on cash

(18)



2



(11)



1 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

54



60



(131)



(283) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

742



505



927



848 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 796

$ 565

$ 796

$ 565























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Interest paid on debt, net $ 20

$ 33

$ 24

$ 52 Income taxes paid, net of refunds

101



102



144



177 TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 27,

March 29,

March 27,

March 29,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 481

$ 555

$ 892

$ 883 Excluding:





















Cash collected pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts

(38)



(32)



(32)



(82) Capital expenditures, net

(132)



(179)



(306)



(388) Free cash flow (1) $ 311

$ 344

$ 554

$ 413























(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



































































































For the Quarters Ended



For the Six Months Ended



March 27,



March 29,



March 27,



March 29,



2020



2019



2020



2019



($ in millions)



Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 1,857







$ 1,971







$ 3,725







$ 3,957





Industrial Solutions

962









1,007









1,889









1,935





Communications Solutions

376









434









749









867





Total $ 3,195







$ 3,412







$ 6,363







$ 6,759







































































































Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Income (Loss)

Margin

Income

Margin

Income (Loss)

Margin

Income

Margin Transportation Solutions $ (606)

(32.6) %

$ 316

16.0 %

$ (290)

(7.8) %

$ 648

16.4 % Industrial Solutions

142

14.8





137

13.6





257

13.6





237

12.2

Communications Solutions

49

13.0





77

17.7





89

11.9





129

14.9

Total $ (415)

(13.0) %

$ 530

15.5 %

$ 56

0.9 %

$ 1,014

15.0 %

































































































Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Income (1)

Margin (1)

Income (1)

Margin (1)

Income (1)

Margin (1)

Income (1)

Margin (1) Transportation Solutions $ 322

17.3 %

$ 344

17.5 %

$ 647

17.4 %

$ 700

17.7 % Industrial Solutions

145

15.1





159

15.8





277

14.7





297

15.3

Communications Solutions

52

13.8





78

18.0





97

13.0





149

17.2

Total $ 519

16.2 %

$ 581

17.0 %

$ 1,021

16.0 %

$ 1,146

17.0 %















































(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 27, 2020

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 29, 2019

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales











Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

Acquisitions

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ (60)

(4.2) %

$ (29)

(2.1) %

$ (31)

$ - Commercial transportation

(30)

(9.3)





(36)

(11.1)





(8)



14 Sensors

(24)

(10.8)





(33)

(14.9)





(3)



12 Total

(114)

(5.8)





(98)

(5.0)





(42)



26 Industrial Solutions (3):

































Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas

(13)

(3.9)





(10)

(2.9)





(3)



- Industrial equipment

(46)

(14.1)





(40)

(12.5)





(6)



- Medical

10

5.7





10

5.7





-



- Energy

4

2.3





10

5.6





(6)



- Total

(45)

(4.5)





(30)

(3.0)





(15)



- Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

(33)

(13.1)





(33)

(13.1)





-



- Appliances

(25)

(13.7)





(22)

(11.9)





(3)



- Total

(58)

(13.4)





(55)

(12.6)





(3)



- Total $ (217)

(6.4) %

$ (183)

(5.4) %

$ (60)

$ 26













































































































Change in Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 27, 2020

versus Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 29, 2019

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales











Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

Acquisitions

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ (124)

(4.3) %

$ (72)

(2.5) %

$ (52)

$ - Commercial transportation

(69)

(11.1)





(81)

(13.2)





(15)



27 Sensors

(39)

(8.8)





(58)

(13.1)





(5)



24 Total

(232)

(5.9)





(211)

(5.3)





(72)



51 Industrial Solutions (3):

































Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas

11

1.8





17

2.8





(6)



- Industrial equipment

(98)

(15.3)





(87)

(13.7)





(11)



- Medical

21

6.1





22

6.3





(1)



- Energy

20

6.0





29

8.7





(9)



- Total

(46)

(2.4)





(19)

(1.0)





(27)



- Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

(71)

(14.0)





(71)

(14.0)





-



- Appliances

(47)

(13.1)





(43)

(11.7)





(4)



- Total

(118)

(13.6)





(114)

(13.1)





(4)



- Total $ (396)

(5.9) %

$ (344)

(5.1) %

$ (103)

$ 51



































(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary. TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended March 27, 2020

(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring





















Related

and Other

Impairment

Tax

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

of Goodwill (1)

Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income (loss):





































Transportation Solutions $ (606)



$ 10

$ 18

$ 900

$ -

$ 322

Industrial Solutions

142





2



1



-



-



145

Communications Solutions

49





-



3



-



-



52

Total $ (415)



$ 12

$ 22

$ 900

$ -

$ 519









































Operating margin

(13.0) %



























16.2 %







































Other income, net $ 11



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (8)

$ 3









































Income tax expense $ (42)



$ (2)

$ (4)

$ (4)

$ (31)

$ (83)









































Effective tax rate

(10.2) %



























16.1 %







































Income (loss) from continuing

operations $ (452)



$ 10

$ 18

$ 896

$ (39)

$ 433









































Diluted earnings (loss) per share from

continuing operations (3) $ (1.35)



$ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ 2.67

$ (0.12)

$ 1.29









































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes an income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien, as well as the related impact to net other income.

(3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes one million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended March 29, 2019

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other

Tax

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 316



$ 4

$ 24

$ -

$ 344

Industrial Solutions

137





5



17



-



159

Communications Solutions

77





-



1



-



78

Total $ 530



$ 9

$ 42

$ -

$ 581



































Operating margin

15.5 %





















17.0 %

































Other income, net $ 1



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1



































Income tax expense $ (91)



$ (2)

$ (10)

$ 15

$ (88)



































Effective tax rate

17.5 %





















15.4 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 429



$ 7

$ 32

$ 15

$ 483



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 1.26



$ 0.02

$ 0.09

$ 0.04

$ 1.42



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes income tax expense associated with the tax impacts of certain legal entity restructurings and intercompany transactions.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Six Months Ended March 27, 2020

(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring





















Related

and Other

Impairment

Tax

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

of Goodwill (1)

Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income (loss):





































Transportation Solutions $ (290)



$ 15

$ 22

$ 900

$ -

$ 647

Industrial Solutions

257





4



16



-



-



277

Communications Solutions

89





-



8



-



-



97

Total $ 56



$ 19

$ 46

$ 900

$ -

$ 1,021









































Operating margin

0.9 %



























16.0 %







































Other income, net $ 16



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (8)

$ 8









































Income tax expense $ (489)



$ (3)

$ (4)

$ (4)

$ 324

$ (176)









































Effective tax rate

815.0 %



























17.3 %







































Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (429)



$ 16

$ 42

$ 896

$ 316

$ 841









































Diluted earnings (loss) per share from

continuing operations (3) $ (1.28)



$ 0.05

$ 0.13

$ 2.67

$ 0.94

$ 2.50









































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform. Also includes an income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien, as well as the related impact to net other income.

(3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes two million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Six Months Ended March 29, 2019

(UNAUDITED)

















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other

Tax

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 648



$ 7

$ 45

$ -

$ 700

Industrial Solutions

237





8



52



-



297

Communications Solutions

129





-



20



-



149

Total $ 1,014



$ 15

$ 117

$ -

$ 1,146



































Operating margin

15.0 %





















17.0 %

































Income tax expense $ (169)



$ (3)

$ (29)

$ 15

$ (186)



































Effective tax rate

17.2 %





















16.7 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 812



$ 12

$ 88

$ 15

$ 927



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 2.37



$ 0.04

$ 0.26

$ 0.04

$ 2.71



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes income tax expense associated with the tax impacts of certain legal entity restructurings and intercompany transactions.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended June 28, 2019

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other

Tax

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 308



$ 6

$ 53

$ -

$ 367

Industrial Solutions

156





3



8



-



167

Communications Solutions

56





-



6



-



62

Total $ 520



$ 9

$ 67

$ -

$ 596



































Operating margin

15.3 %





















17.6 %

































Other income, net $ 2



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2



































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 245



$ (1)

$ (17)

$ (307)

$ (80)



































Effective tax rate

(47.8) %





















13.6 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 758



$ 8

$ 50

$ (307)

$ 509



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 2.24



$ 0.02

$ 0.15

$ (0.91)

$ 1.50



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes a $214 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform and a $93 million income tax benefit related to the effective settlement of a tax audit in a non-U.S. jurisdiction.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 27, 2019

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-





















Related Charges

Restructuring

















and Other

and Other

Tax

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Items (1)(2)

Charges, Net (1)

Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,226



$ 31

$ 144

$ -

$ 1,401

Industrial Solutions

543





15



63



-



621

Communications Solutions

209





1



48



-



258

Total $ 1,978



$ 47

$ 255

$ -

$ 2,280



































Operating margin

14.7 %





















17.0 %

































Other income, net $ 2



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2



































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 15



$ (9)

$ (61)

$ (291)

$ (346)



































Effective tax rate

(0.8) %





















15.5 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 1,946



$ 38

$ 194

$ (291)

$ 1,887



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 5.72



$ 0.11

$ 0.57

$ (0.86)

$ 5.55



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes acquisition-related charges of $30 million and a write-off of spare parts of $17 million.

(3) Includes a $216 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform, a $90 million income tax benefit related to the effective settlement of a tax audit in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and $15 million of income tax expense associated with the tax impacts of certain legal entity restructurings and intercompany transactions.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-announces-second-quarter-results-for-fiscal-year-2020-301047862.html SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

© PRNewswire 2020 0 Latest news on TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. 06:01a TE CONNECTIVITY : announces second quarter results for fiscal year 2020 PR 04/23 TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. : half-yearly earnings release 04/07 TE CONNECTIVITY : to report second quarter financial results on April 28, 2020 PR 04/06 TE CONNECTIVITY : and TE Connectivity Foundation support global fight against CO.. AQ 04/03 TE CONNECTIVITY : and TE Connectivity Foundation support global fight against CO.. PR 03/26 TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Eve.. AQ 03/13 TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisca.. AQ 03/12 TE CONNECTIVITY : ynn Dugle Dawn Willoughby elected to TE Connectivity board of .. AQ 03/11 TE CONNECTIVITY : Lynn Dugle, Dawn Willoughby elected to TE Connectivity board o.. PR 03/11 TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of .. AQ