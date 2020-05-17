Log in
TEAM GROUP INC.

TEAM GROUP INC.

(4967)
  Report
News 
News

Emirates plans to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak - Bloomberg News

05/17/2020 | 11:46am EDT
Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai

Emirates Group is planning to cut about 30,000 jobs to reduce costs amid the coronavirus outbreak, which will bring down its number of employees by about 30% from more than 105,000 at the end of March, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The company is also considering speeding up the planned retirement of its A380 fleet, the report added https://bloom.bg/3dZrqRb, citing people familiar with the matter.

An Emirates spokeswoman said that no public announcement has been made yet by the company regarding "redundancies at the airline", but that the company is conducting a review of "costs and resourcing against business projections".

"Any such decision will be communicated in an appropriate fashion. Like any responsible business would do, our executive team has directed all departments to conduct a thorough review of costs and resourcing against business projections," the spokeswoman said.

Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, said earlier this month that it will raise debt to help itself through the coronavirus pandemic, and may have to take tougher measures as it faces the most difficult months in its history.

The state-owned airline, which suspended regular passenger flights in March due to the virus outbreak that has shattered global travel demand, had said that a recovery in travel was at least 18 months away.

It reported a 21% rise in profit for its financial year ending March 31, but said the pandemic had hit its fourth-quarter performance.

It said it would tap banks to raise debt in its first quarter to lessen the impact of the virus on cash flows.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Editing by Catherine Evans and Jan Harvey)

Chart TEAM GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Team Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAM GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ching Wen Chen General Manager
Tan Ning Hsia Chairman
Li Ling Hung Head-Finance & Accounting
Li Ta Yang Deputy GM-Manufacturing, Research & Development
Mei Yue Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEAM GROUP INC.-3.20%84
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED2.42%16 717
GIGADEVICE SEMICONDUCTOR (BEIJING) INC.6.38%14 556
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-2.48%1 807
RAMBUS INC.4.54%1 631
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-34.34%598
