Team, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 08/06/2019 | 04:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Gross Margin of 30% Reaches Highest Margin Since 2015 Net income of $6.1 million, a $37.4 million improvement from Q2 2018



Adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million or 10.4% adjusted EBITDA margin representing the highest level since 2016

Gross margin of 30% in Q2 2019 is the highest since 2015; compared with 28.3% for the same quarter last year

Operating cash flow of $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019; represents an improvement of $23.3 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018

Record quarterly revenue performance of $32.3 million by Quest Integrity, an increase of 23% over Q2 2018; Q2 2019 operating income improved 62.1% over Q2 2018, expected to deliver a third straight year of record revenues

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $11.6 million in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018; lowest quarterly SG&A since 2016

OneTeam program generated a total of $11.6 million of savings for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and remains on track to achieve $20-$22 million of savings for full year 2019 SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI), a leading global provider of specialized industrial services, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Consolidated net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $6.1 million ($0.20 income per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $31.3 million ($1.04 loss per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $32.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $30.4 million in the prior year quarter. (See the accompanying reconciliation of non-GAAP items at the end of this news release.) Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $315.8 million compared to $343.9 million in the prior year quarter. This reduction resulted primarily from lower activity in our Inspection and Heat Treating (“IHT”) segment, partially offset by higher activity levels in our Quest Integrity segment. “We are pleased with our current quarter performance, achieving the highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA since 2016,” said Amerino Gatti, Chief Executive Officer of Team. “Due to our ongoing OneTEAM transformation and integration program, gross margin of 30% exceeded the prior year’s quarter by 170 basis points and 550 basis points sequentially which demonstrates our commitment to profitable revenue management. Second quarter SG&A was the lowest since 2016 and decreased 12.4% from Q2 2018. The year-over-year reduction in SG&A further reflects the successful implementation of our cost savings plan.” “Quest Integrity continued its positive momentum, reporting record revenues of $32.3 million in the second quarter and, for the first time, delivering more than $10 million in adjusted EBITDA in a quarter. EBITDA margins expanded by 630 basis points to 32% and the segment remains on track for its third straight record revenue year. Quest continues to expand into both existing and new global markets by leveraging differentiated technologies, strong domain expertise and fully integrated asset specialized solutions all of which are critical for our clients.” “Our focus on safety, quality and project execution are driving disciplined margin expansion and cash flow. Even as macro conditions fluctuate, our end-market activity supports a stronger second half than first half of the year. We remain optimistic about our outlook and are on track to achieve improvements in adjusted EBITDA, gross margins, and free cash flow over the prior year,” Mr. Gatti, concluded. Second quarter 2019 reported results include certain net charges not indicative of Team’s core operating activities, including: $2.7 million of costs related to our OneTEAM program and $1.0 million of certain legal, professional fees and other non-recurring costs. Net of tax, these items totaled $2.9 million ($0.10 per diluted share). Excluding these items, adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $9.0 million, or $0.30 adjusted net income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 compared to adjusted net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.15 adjusted net loss per diluted share for the same quarter in 2018. Our adjusted measure of operating income, Adjusted EBIT, was $16.7 million in the second quarter compared to $9.8 million in the prior year comparable quarter. Adjusted net income or loss, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items that are not indicative of Team’s core operating activities. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is at the end of this release. Segment Results The following table illustrates the composition of the Company’s revenue and operating income (loss) for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands): Three Months Ended

June 30, Increase (Decrease) 2019 2018 $ % (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues by business segment: IHT $ 138,658 $ 168,673 $ (30,015 ) (17.8 )% MS 144,897 148,978 (4,081 ) (2.7 )% Quest Integrity 32,274 26,238 6,036 23.0 % Total $ 315,829 $ 343,889 $ (28,060 ) (8.2 )% Operating income (loss): IHT $ 9,497 $ 13,281 $ (3,784 ) (28.5 )% MS 20,317 10,582 9,735 92.0 % Quest Integrity 9,324 5,751 3,573 62.1 % Corporate and shared support services (26,134 ) (27,815 ) 1,681 6.0 % Total $ 13,004 $ 1,799 $ 11,205 622.8 % Quest Integrity continued its strong growth with a 23.0% year-over-year improvement in revenue and a 62.1% increase in operating income. Decreased activity levels in IHT were associated with volumes being negatively impacted across Canada and parts of the United States. Also, decreases of revenue due to discontinued underperforming businesses in our IHT and MS segments in late 2018 significantly impacted revenues as compared to the same period in 2018. Cash and Total Liquidity Consolidated cash and cash equivalents was $12.8 million at June 30, 2019. We had approximately $56 million of available borrowing capacity with total liquidity of $69 million at June 30, 2019. Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements As noted in the previously issued 2018 Form 10-K, the Company identified errors in its previously issued 2018 unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. These prior period errors are related to the measurement of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. The prior period condensed consolidated financial statements and other affected prior period financial information have been revised to correct these errors. The effect of correcting the errors increased our income tax benefit and favorably impacted our net loss by $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Based on an analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors, the Company determined the related impacts were not material to its previously filed annual or interim consolidated financial statements, and therefore, amendments of previously filed reports are not required. Outlook for 2019 The Company anticipates that it will generate more than $30.0 million of free cash flow for 2019 with capital expenditures of approximately $30.0 million to $33.0 million. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The non-GAAP measures in this press release are provided to enable investors, analysts and management to evaluate Team’s performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. These measures should be used in addition to, and not in lieu of, results prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measure is contained in the accompanying schedule for each of the fiscal periods indicated. Conference Call and Webcast Details Team, Inc. will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to review its second quarter 2019 results. By Phone: Dial 1-888-699-2378 inside the U.S. or 1-847-852-4067 outside the U.S. at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephone replay will be available through August 15 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 inside the U.S. or 404-537-3406 outside the U.S. using the Conference ID 8067998#. By Webcast: The call will be broadcast over the web and can be accessed on Team’s website, www.teaminc.com under Investor Relations. Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call. About Team, Inc. Headquartered near Houston, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a leading global provider of specialized industrial services, including inspection, engineering assessment and mechanical repair and remediation required in maintaining and installing high-temperature and high-pressure piping systems and vessels that are utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, aerospace and other heavy industries. Team offers these services across over 200 locations and more than 20 countries throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com. Certain forward-looking information contained herein is being provided in accordance with the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information, assumptions and beliefs upon which this forward-looking information is based are current, reasonable and complete. Such forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are known and unknown factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking information. Such known factors are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained herein, including projected cost savings will occur or that objectives will be achieved. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 20181 2019 20181 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 315,829 $ 343,889 $ 585,428 $ 646,274 Operating expenses 221,232 246,707 424,884 473,558 Gross margin 94,597 97,182 160,544 172,716 Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,593 93,174 163,860 182,833 Restructuring and other related charges, net — 2,411 208 2,411 Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration — (202 ) — (202 ) Operating income (loss) 13,004 1,799 (3,524 ) (12,326 ) Interest expense, net 7,586 7,631 15,011 15,228 Loss on convertible debt embedded derivative — 29,330 — 24,783 Other expense, net 313 285 255 332 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,105 (35,447 ) (18,790 ) (52,669 ) Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (997 ) (4,106 ) (664 ) (9,064 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,102 $ (31,341 ) $ (18,126 ) $ (43,605 ) Income (Loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.20 $ (1.04 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.45 ) Diluted $ 0.20 $ (1.04 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.45 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 30,270 30,003 30,250 29,989 Diluted 30,467 30,003 30,250 29,989 ___________________ 1 As revised. See Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements in this press release for additional information.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,750 $ 18,288 Other current assets 339,468 336,668 Property, plant and equipment, net 192,819 194,794 Other non-current assets 486,840 428,071 Total assets $ 1,031,877 $ 977,821 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 279 $ 569 Other current liabilities 147,047 139,382 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations net of current maturities 363,491 356,814 Other non-current liabilities 73,961 23,956 Stockholders’ equity 447,099 457,100 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,031,877 $ 977,821

TEAM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 20181 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (18,126 ) $ (43,605 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 24,650 32,434 Provision for doubtful accounts 889 5,567 Deferred income taxes 2,466 (10,410 ) Loss on convertible debt embedded derivative — 24,783 Non-cash compensation cost 6,082 7,006 Working capital changes (12,984 ) (34,910 ) Other items affecting operating cash flows 2,593 1,388 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,570 (17,747 ) Capital expenditures (14,396 ) (12,082 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 782 1,463 Other items affecting investing cash flow 89 (483 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,525 ) (11,102 ) Borrowings on Credit Facility, net 3,341 21,168 Debt issuance costs on Credit Facility — (855 ) Cash associated with share-based payment arrangements, net (351 ) (225 ) Other items affecting financing cash flows (549 ) (1,106 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,441 18,982 Effect of exchange rate changes (24 ) (1,389 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (5,538 ) $ (11,256 ) ___________________ 1 As revised. See Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements in this press release for additional information.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues IHT $ 138,658 $ 168,673 $ 265,714 $ 320,092 MS 144,897 148,978 266,423 281,879 Quest Integrity 32,274 26,238 53,291 44,303 $ 315,829 $ 343,889 $ 585,428 $ 646,274 Operating income (loss) (“EBIT”) IHT $ 9,497 $ 13,281 $ 11,218 $ 20,021 MS 20,317 10,582 25,851 13,100 Quest Integrity 9,324 5,751 10,968 6,845 Corporate and shared support services (26,134 ) (27,815 ) (51,561 ) (52,292 ) $ 13,004 $ 1,799 $ (3,524 ) $ (12,326 ) Adjusted EBIT IHT $ 9,523 $ 14,248 $ 11,346 $ 21,037 MS 20,349 10,921 25,968 13,938 Quest Integrity 9,324 5,784 10,968 6,878 Corporate and shared support services (22,462 ) (21,111 ) (42,499 ) (41,003 ) $ 16,734 $ 9,842 $ 5,783 $ 850 Adjusted EBITDA IHT $ 13,924 $ 18,973 $ 20,249 $ 30,567 MS 25,867 19,865 36,900 32,160 Quest Integrity 10,323 6,750 12,888 8,843 Corporate and shared support services (17,353 ) (15,181 ) (33,522 ) (31,280 ) $ 32,761 $ 30,407 $ 36,515 $ 40,290

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) The Company uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures which are derived from the consolidated financial information including adjusted net income (loss); adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”); adjusted EBIT (defined below); adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) and free cash flow to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each as defined by the Company, exclude the following items from net income (loss): costs associated with our OneTEAM transformation program, acquisition costs associated with business combinations, legal costs associated with Quest Integrity patent defense litigation, professional fees for acquired business integration, gains (losses) on the revaluation of contingent consideration, restructuring and other related charges (credits), executive severance/transition costs, non-capitalized Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) implementation costs, gains (losses) on our convertible debt embedded derivative, and certain other items that management does not believe are indicative of core operating activities and the related income tax impacts. We also exclude the income tax impacts of certain special income tax items including the effects of certain tax legislation changes. The identification of these special tax items is judgmental in nature, and their calculation is based on various assumptions and estimates. EBIT, as defined by the Company, excludes income tax expense (benefit), interest charges and items of other (income) expense and therefore is equal to operating income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBIT further excludes the following items: costs associated with our OneTEAM transformation program, acquisition costs associated with business combinations, legal costs associated with Quest Integrity patent defense litigation, professional fees for acquired business integration, gains (losses) on the revaluation of contingent consideration, restructuring and other related charges (credits), executive severance/transition costs, non-capitalized ERP implementation costs and certain other items that management does not believe are indicative of core operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes from adjusted EBIT depreciation, amortization and non-cash share based compensation costs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes that excluding certain items from GAAP results allows management to better understand the consolidated financial performance from period to period and to better identify operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. Moreover, the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures will provide its stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate operating performance. However, there are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies who may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than Team does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. The liquidity measure of free cash flow does not represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below. You are encouraged to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 20184 2019 20184 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 6,102 $ (31,341 ) $ (18,126 ) $ (43,605 ) Professional fees, legal and other1 3,730 5,834 9,099 10,880 ERP costs — — — 87 Restructuring and other related charges, net2 — 2,411 208 2,411 Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration — (202 ) — (202 ) Loss on convertible debt embedded derivative — 29,330 — 24,783 Tax impact of adjustments and other net tax items3 (783 ) (10,464 ) (1,954 ) (10,628 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 9,049 $ (4,432 ) $ (10,773 ) $ (16,274 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.30 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.54 ) Diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.54 ) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA: Operating income (loss) (“EBIT”) $ 13,004 $ 1,799 $ (3,524 ) $ (12,326 ) Professional fees, legal and other1 3,730 5,834 9,099 10,880 ERP costs — — — 87 Restructuring and other related charges, net2 — 2,411 208 2,411 Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration — (202 ) — (202 ) Adjusted EBIT 16,734 9,842 5,783 850 Depreciation and amortization Amount included in operating expenses 6,319 6,673 12,650 13,773 Amount included in SG&A expenses 6,060 9,306 12,000 18,661 Total depreciation and amortization 12,379 15,979 24,650 32,434 Non-cash share-based compensation costs 3,648 4,586 6,082 7,006 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,761 $ 30,407 $ 36,515 $ 40,290 Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (2,058 ) $ (19,898 ) $ 5,570 $ (17,747 ) Capital expenditures (7,786 ) (6,595 ) (14,396 ) (12,082 ) Free Cash Flow $ (9,844 ) $ (26,493 ) $ (8,826 ) $ (29,829 ) ____________________________________ 1 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, includes $2.7 million and $5.9 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, includes $4.1 million and $7.5 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs).

2 Relates to restructuring costs incurred associated with the OneTEAM program.

3 Represents the tax effect of the adjustments at an assumed marginal tax rate of 21% for the three months and six ended June 30, 2019 and 28% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

4 As revised. See Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements in this press release for additional information. TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: IHT Operating income $ 9,497 $ 13,281 $ 11,218 $ 20,021 Professional fees, legal and other1 — (1 ) — 48 Restructuring and other related charges, net2 26 968 128 968 Adjusted EBIT 9,523 14,248 11,346 21,037 Depreciation and amortization 4,401 4,725 8,903 9,530 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,924 $ 18,973 $ 20,249 $ 30,567 MS Operating income $ 20,317 $ 10,582 $ 25,851 $ 13,100 Professional fees, legal and other1 — 8 — 507 Restructuring and other related charges, net2 32 331 117 331 Adjusted EBIT 20,349 10,921 25,968 13,938 Depreciation and amortization 5,518 8,944 10,932 18,222 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,867 $ 19,865 $ 36,900 $ 32,160 Quest Integrity Operating income $ 9,324 $ 5,751 $ 10,968 $ 6,845 Restructuring and other related charges, net2 — 33 — 33 Adjusted EBIT 9,324 5,784 10,968 6,878 Depreciation and amortization 999 966 1,920 1,965 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,323 $ 6,750 $ 12,888 $ 8,843 Corporate and shared support services Operating loss $ (26,134 ) $ (27,815 ) $ (51,561 ) $ (52,292 ) Professional fees, legal and other1 3,730 5,827 9,099 10,325 ERP costs — — — 87 Restructuring and other related charges (credits), net2 (58 ) 1,079 (37 ) 1,079 Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration — (202 ) — (202 ) Adjusted EBIT (22,462 ) (21,111 ) (42,499 ) (41,003 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,461 1,344 2,895 2,717 Non-cash share-based compensation costs 3,648 4,586 6,082 7,006 Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,353 ) $ (15,181 ) $ (33,522 ) $ (31,280 ) ___________________ 1 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, includes $2.7 million and $5.9 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, includes $4.1 million and $7.5 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs).

2 Relates to restructuring costs incurred associated with the OneTEAM program. Contact:

Susan Ball

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

(281) 388-5521

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on TEAM, INC. 05:12p TEAM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a.. AQ 04:53p Team, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results GL 07/30 TEAM, INC. SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER : 00 a.m. Eastern Time GL 05/20 TEAM INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K) AQ 05/09 TEAM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O.. AQ 05/08 TEAM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05/07 TEAM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a.. AQ 05/07 Team, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results GL 04/24 TEAM, INC. SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2 : 00 a.m. Eastern Time GL 03/19 TEAM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O.. AQ