TEAM, INC.

TEAM, INC.

(TISI)
Team, Inc. to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

11/04/2019 | 05:14pm EST

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (“TEAM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TISI), a leading global provider of specialized industrial services, announced today that its senior management will present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on November 7, 2019.

Amerino Gatti, Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of TEAM during a presentation on Thursday, November 7 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (12:30 p.m. Central Time) and will also participate in one-on-one meetings with registered investors throughout the conference.

The investor materials will be posted on the Events and Presentations page of Team’s Investor Relations section on the of day of the event at www.teaminc.com.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered near Houston, Texas, Team, Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized industrial services, including inspection, engineering assessment and mechanical repair and remediation required in maintaining and installing high-temperature and high-pressure piping systems and vessels that are utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, aerospace and other heavy industries. TEAM offers these services across over 200 locations and more than 20 countries throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:
Susan Ball
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
(281) 331-6154

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 240 M
EBIT 2019 21,6 M
Net income 2019 -12,2 M
Debt 2019 303 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -45,1x
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 560 M
Managers
NameTitle
Amerino Gatti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis A. Waters Chairman
Grant D. Roscoe President-Operations
Susan M. Ball CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Emmett J. Lescroart Independent Director
