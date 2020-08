Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 462 M 543 M 543 M Net income 2020 127 M 150 M 150 M Net Debt 2020 400 M 471 M 471 M P/E ratio 2020 83,6x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 9 446 M 11 095 M 11 106 M EV / Sales 2020 21,3x EV / Sales 2021 17,3x Nbr of Employees 900 Free-Float 61,0% Chart TEAMVIEWER AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 54,18 € Last Close Price 47,23 € Spread / Highest target 31,3% Spread / Average Target 14,7% Spread / Lowest Target -4,72% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Oliver Steil Chairman-Executive Board & CEO Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board Karl Markgraf Chief Operations Officer Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TEAMVIEWER AG 48.15% 11 095 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 37.31% 1 551 445 ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 293.89% 71 629 SEA LIMITED 230.06% 62 788 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 47.87% 43 605 SPLUNK INC. 43.17% 33 334