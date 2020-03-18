Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TeamViewer AG    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TeamViewer AG: Correction of a release from 10/03/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 10:25am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer AG
TeamViewer AG: Correction of a release from 10/03/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.03.2020 / 15:23
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TeamViewer AG
Street: Jahnstraße 30
Postal code: 73037
City: Göppingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary Group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, California, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Oct 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.872 % % 3.872 % 200000000
Previous notification 3.001 % % 3.001 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2YN900 7743380 % 3.872 %
Total 7743380 3.872 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company % % %
Capital Group International, Inc. % % %
Capital International, Inc. % % %
--- --- --- ---
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Bank & Trust Company % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 March 2020


18.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Jahnstraße 30
73037 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: teamviewer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1001019  18.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1001019&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TEAMVIEWER AG
10:25aTEAMVIEWER AG : Correction of a release from 10/03/2020 according to Article 40,..
EQ
03/10TEAMVIEWER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
02/25TEAMVIEWER AG : Adjustment of deferred tax assets and effect on preliminary resu..
EQ
02/18TEAMVIEWER : awarded Prime Status by ISS ESG Ratings
EQ
02/10TEAMVIEWER : delivers strong results in 2019
EQ
01/13TEAMVIEWER : releases financial update; billings ahead of 2019 guidance
EQ
2019TEAMVIEWER : Qualitest Research shows competitive advantages of TeamViewer
AQ
2019EUROPE : Defensive stocks help European shares end flat, London lags
RE
2019TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
RE
2019TEAMVIEWER : continues its high growth combined with high profitability
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 429 M
EBIT 2020 207 M
Net income 2020 118 M
Debt 2020 382 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2021 9,90x
Capitalization 4 962 M
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,43  €
Last Close Price 24,81  €
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Steil Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Markgraf Chief Operations Officer
Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG-22.18%5 450
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-7.06%1 114 818
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.63.29%30 708
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC3.36%30 526
SEA LIMITED10.04%20 503
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.00%17 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group