TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
TeamViewer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/05/2019 | 02:20pm EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TeamViewer AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TeamViewer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.11.2019 / 20:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TeamViewer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 11, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 11, 2019 German: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/German/2100/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/English/2100/reports.html


05.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

905397  05.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
