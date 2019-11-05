TeamViewer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TeamViewer AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

05.11.2019 / 20:19

TeamViewer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed: Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 11, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 11, 2019 German: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/German/2100/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/English/2100/reports.html

