Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TeamViewer AG    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer acquires Ubimax, expanding its offering in Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) with industry-specific solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 07:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Acquisition
TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer acquires Ubimax, expanding its offering in Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) with industry-specific solutions

15-Jul-2020 / 13:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR)

TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer acquires Ubimax, expanding its offering in Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) with industry-specific solutions

 

Goeppingen, July 15, 2020 - TeamViewer has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ubimax, a provider of Wearable Computing and Augmented Reality solutions for the frontline workforce. With this strategic acquisition, TeamViewer will significantly expand its Augmented Reality and Internet of Things offering with industry-specific connectivity solutions for enterprise customers and industrial workplace technology.

TeamViewer will acquire 100% of Ubimax for a total consideration of EUR 136.5 million on a cash and debt free basis, partially paid in cash and partially in shares. The cash component amounts to EUR 85.8 million and will be fully financed from available cash on balance sheet. In addition, the founders of Ubimax will receive 1,070,931 new TeamViewer shares to be issued against contribution in kind from the existing authorized capital. Subscription rights are excluded. The newly issued shares are subject to a three-year lock-up agreement with yearly partial vesting. Subject to ordinary conditions, the closing of the transaction is expected to occur within the third quarter 2020.

Bremen-based Ubimax provides the Industrial AR software platform Frontline, wearable computing devices and consultancy services to around 200 enterprise customers across different industries worldwide. It has more than 90 employees in Germany, the United Stated of America and Mexico.


Contact:
Carsten Keller
Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets
***

 

15-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Jahnstraße 30
73037 Göppingen
Germany
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
Fax: +49 7161 60692 335
E-mail: ir@teamviewer.com
Internet: www.teamviewer.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN900
WKN: A2YN90
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1094035

MDAX, TecDAX
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1094035  15-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1094035&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TEAMVIEWER AG
07:55aTEAMVIEWER AG : TeamViewer acquires Ubimax, expanding its offering in Augmented ..
EQ
02:42aTEAMVIEWER : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/10TEAMVIEWER : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Barclays
MD
07/09TEAMVIEWER : integrates with EloView, brings remote device management
AQ
07/08TEAMVIEWER : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
07/08TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
06/30TEAMVIEWER : and QSC develop all-in-one solution for the Industrial Internet of ..
AQ
06/26TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/25TEAMVIEWER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
06/22TEAMVIEWER : integrates remote control with Elo digital signage
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 460 M 527 M 527 M
Net income 2020 128 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2020 358 M 410 M 410 M
P/E ratio 2020 88,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 076 M 11 484 M 11 523 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 22,7x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 53,36 €
Last Close Price 50,38 €
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Steil Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Markgraf Chief Operations Officer
Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG58.03%11 484
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.31%1 580 010
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.282.14%73 350
SEA LIMITED181.70%53 588
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.72%42 988
SPLUNK INC.33.39%31 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group