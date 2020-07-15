DGAP-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Acquisition

TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer acquires Ubimax, expanding its offering in Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) with industry-specific solutions



15-Jul-2020 / 13:53 CET/CEST

Goeppingen, July 15, 2020 - TeamViewer has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ubimax, a provider of Wearable Computing and Augmented Reality solutions for the frontline workforce. With this strategic acquisition, TeamViewer will significantly expand its Augmented Reality and Internet of Things offering with industry-specific connectivity solutions for enterprise customers and industrial workplace technology.

TeamViewer will acquire 100% of Ubimax for a total consideration of EUR 136.5 million on a cash and debt free basis, partially paid in cash and partially in shares. The cash component amounts to EUR 85.8 million and will be fully financed from available cash on balance sheet. In addition, the founders of Ubimax will receive 1,070,931 new TeamViewer shares to be issued against contribution in kind from the existing authorized capital. Subscription rights are excluded. The newly issued shares are subject to a three-year lock-up agreement with yearly partial vesting. Subject to ordinary conditions, the closing of the transaction is expected to occur within the third quarter 2020.

Bremen-based Ubimax provides the Industrial AR software platform Frontline, wearable computing devices and consultancy services to around 200 enterprise customers across different industries worldwide. It has more than 90 employees in Germany, the United Stated of America and Mexico.





