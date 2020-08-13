Log in
TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
TeamViewer : Remote Management Introduces Web Monitoring

08/13/2020 | 04:03am EDT

New web monitoring module monitors performance of websites and online shops

TAMPA BAY, Fla., August 13, 2020 - TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of a web monitoring module as part of its existing Remote Monitoring and Management solution. The new TeamViewer Web Monitoring module offers extended functionality for website administrators and operators of online shops, as they now can monitor and remotely manage servers and check websites for accessibility and functionality, thus minimizing downtime and missed revenue.

In the U.S., consumers are expected to spend $709.79 billion on ecommerce sites in 2020 according to emarketer. Successful ecommerce providers must measure and optimize the accessibility and performance of their online shops and offers. The load times of websites and the smooth functionality of the online shops are critical to monitor when optimizing performance. According to Google, the loading time influences the bounce rate and thus directly affects the conversion rate and search engine ranking. The new TeamViewer Web Monitoring module monitors website performance, immediately notifies Webmasters of failures and helps to improve the end-user experience.

'With the TeamViewer Web Monitoring module as part of the 'Remote Monitoring and Management' solution, we offer an integrated service that now also enables the monitoring of your own online presence,' explains Frank Ziarno, director of product management at TeamViewer. 'Companies of all sizes are dependent on a functioning website, as nowadays it acts like a business card. Many have also integrated a customer login or web shop. It was therefore obvious to integrate website monitoring in addition to our functions such as workstation and server monitoring, patch management and virus protection.'

The new TeamViewer Web Monitoring module is a cloud-based solution that enables Webmasters to monitor their websites from anywhere, receive notifications when pages take too long to fully load, gain insights into load times and see which elements may be causing problems. The frequency of load time audits and script-based automated tests or more complex processes like test purchases or customer logins can also be easily adjusted and the monitoring and uptime tests can be done from more than 30 worldwide locations, ensuring the end user experience is consistent no matter where they may be located.

Integrating Web Monitoring within the TeamViewer Remote Monitoring and Management gives organizations a single solution to monitor all of their IT systems: websites and ecommerce sites, servers, workstations, laptops, printers and much more. TeamViewer Web Monitoring can be purchased as a module within Remote Monitoring and Management or as a stand-alone solution for those that only need to monitor website performance. Existing TeamViewer Monitis customers will be transferred to the new platform. For more information about TeamViewer Web Monitoring, go to https://www.teamviewer.com/en/remote-management/web-monitoring/.

Disclaimer

TeamViewer AG published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:02:13 UTC
