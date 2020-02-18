Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TeamViewer AG    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/18 01:44:01 am
31.613 EUR   -0.27%
01:20aTEAMVIEWER : awarded Prime Status by ISS ESG Ratings
EQ
02/10TEAMVIEWER : delivers strong results in 2019
EQ
01/13TEAMVIEWER : releases financial update; billings ahead of 2019 guidance
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TeamViewer : awarded Prime Status by ISS ESG Ratings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 01:20am EST

DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
TeamViewer awarded Prime Status by ISS ESG Ratings

18.02.2020 / 07:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TeamViewer awarded Prime Status by ISS ESG Ratings

Goeppingen, February 18, 2020 - TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity, has been awarded Prime Status by ISS ESG. The Prime Status is assigned to companies that achieve an ESG performance above the sector-specific average and meet demanding environmental, social and governance criteria. Thus, the rating agency confirmed that TeamViewer's ESG performance is above the prime thresholds specific to the software and IT industry.

Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, said: "We are very pleased to have been awarded Prime Status. With our remote connectivity solutions many of our clients can reduce physical travel and remotely monitor, manage or control devices all over the world. By using our software, we enable our users to save resources and hence reduce CO2 emissions at the same time. We take ESG matters very seriously and will continuously work on them in the future."

ISS ESG, formerly known as oekom research, analyses companies based on up to 100 different criteria, many industry specific. Criteria includes areas such as human rights, labour standards and climate change. Further information on ISS ESG can be found here: https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/corporate-rating/.
?

About TeamViewer
As a leading global remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online concurrently. Founded in 2005 in Goeppingen, Germany, the company employs more than 800 people in offices across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.


Contact TeamViewer

Press
Martina Dier
Director, Communications
Phone: +49 (0)7161 60692 410
E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com		 Investor Relations
Carsten Keller
Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Phone: +49 (0)151 1941 7780
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

18.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

977535  18.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=977535&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TEAMVIEWER AG
01:20aTEAMVIEWER : awarded Prime Status by ISS ESG Ratings
EQ
02/10TEAMVIEWER : delivers strong results in 2019
EQ
01/13TEAMVIEWER : releases financial update; billings ahead of 2019 guidance
EQ
2019TEAMVIEWER : Qualitest Research shows competitive advantages of TeamViewer
AQ
2019EUROPE : Defensive stocks help European shares end flat, London lags
RE
2019TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
RE
2019TEAMVIEWER : continues its high growth combined with high profitability
EQ
2019TEAMVIEWER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports..
EQ
2019Deal Fees Lift Revenue At Barclays -- WSJ
DJ
2019Barclays Warns Over U.K. Economic Uncertainty -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 432 M
EBIT 2020 218 M
Net income 2020 124 M
Debt 2020 365 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 52,0x
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
EV / Sales2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2021 11,7x
Capitalization 6 340 M
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,03  €
Last Close Price 31,70  €
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,36%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG-0.56%6 869
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.53%1 409 781
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC28.32%37 899
SPLUNK INC.15.19%26 908
SYNOPSYS17.35%24 590
SEA LIMITED20.56%22 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group