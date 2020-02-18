DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

TeamViewer awarded Prime Status by ISS ESG Ratings



18.02.2020 / 07:18

Goeppingen, February 18, 2020 - TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity, has been awarded Prime Status by ISS ESG. The Prime Status is assigned to companies that achieve an ESG performance above the sector-specific average and meet demanding environmental, social and governance criteria. Thus, the rating agency confirmed that TeamViewer's ESG performance is above the prime thresholds specific to the software and IT industry.

Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, said: "We are very pleased to have been awarded Prime Status. With our remote connectivity solutions many of our clients can reduce physical travel and remotely monitor, manage or control devices all over the world. By using our software, we enable our users to save resources and hence reduce CO2 emissions at the same time. We take ESG matters very seriously and will continuously work on them in the future."

ISS ESG, formerly known as oekom research, analyses companies based on up to 100 different criteria, many industry specific. Criteria includes areas such as human rights, labour standards and climate change. Further information on ISS ESG can be found here: https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/corporate-rating/.

About TeamViewer

As a leading global remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online concurrently. Founded in 2005 in Goeppingen, Germany, the company employs more than 800 people in offices across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.



