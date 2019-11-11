Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TeamViewer AG    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TeamViewer : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 01:51am EST
First day of trading of TeamViewer AG in Frankfurt

German software company TeamViewer, which floated recently in Europe's biggest initial public offering of 2019, on Monday reported a near-doubling in core profits and an expansion of its margins in the third quarter.

The Sept. 25 listing, which valued TeamViewer at 5.25 billion euros (4.53 billion pounds), added a rare technology growth stock to a Frankfurt market that is heavy with industrial and auto stocks.

But despite analysts at banks including Barclays and Goldman Sachs initiating coverage with buy ratings, shares have traded below the IPO price of 26.25 euros as investors remain wary of backing a company that only turned its first net profit last year.

Billings rose by 63% to 83 million euros while cash earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (cash EBITDA) jumped by 95% to 46 million euros.

That implied an expansion in cash EBITDA margins to 56% from 46% a year ago at TeamViewer, whose software enables remote connectivity between online devices. The company counts more than 430,000 subscribers, offering its services free to consumers and by subscription to enterprise clients.

"Our first results as a listed company underscore TeamViewer's strong financial profile combining high growth with high profitability," said CEO Oliver Steil.

TeamViewer, still majority owned by private equity investor Permira, confirmed its guidance for growth in billings of 35%-39% this year and for its cash EBITDA margin to exceed 60%, up from 53% last year.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEAMVIEWER AG
01:51aTEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
RE
01:05aTEAMVIEWER : continues its high growth combined with high profitability
EQ
11/05TEAMVIEWER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports..
EQ
10/26Deal Fees Lift Revenue At Barclays -- WSJ
DJ
10/25Barclays Warns Over U.K. Economic Uncertainty -- Update
DJ
10/18TEAMVIEWER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/17Yacht maker Ferretti's cancellation caps dismal European IPO season
RE
10/11TEAMVIEWER AG : Correction of a release from 09/10/2019 according to Article 40,..
EQ
10/09TEAMVIEWER AG : Correction of a release from 09/10/2019 according to Article 40,..
EQ
10/09TEAMVIEWER AG : Correction of a release from 04.10.2019 according to Article 40,..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 379 M
EBIT 2019 163 M
Net income 2019 120 M
Debt 2019 527 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,1x
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
EV / Sales2019 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 11,8x
Capitalization 4 910 M
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,56  €
Last Close Price 24,55  €
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG0.00%5 436
MICROSOFT CORPORATION43.70%1 099 006
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC33.68%28 140
SYNOPSYS61.69%20 525
SPLUNK INC.19.25%19 046
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.54.32%18 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group