Preliminary Q4 & Full-Year 2019 Results

(unaudited, IFRS)

TeamViewer delivers strong results in 2019

- Billings up 41% to EUR 324.9m, exceeding FY guidance

- Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 182.1m, Adjusted EBITDA margin increases to 56%

- High free cashflow generation with 94% cash conversion rate

- Subscriber growth to more than 464,000 at year-end 2019

- Outlook for 2020: Billings to increase to between EUR 430m and EUR 440m



TeamViewer delivered strong results in the fiscal year 2019 as the company continued to successfully implement its growth strategy focusing on an expansion of use cases, customer segments and global reach. Billings were up 41% year-over-year at EUR 324.9m (FY 2018: EUR 229.8m), exceeding FY 2019 guidance of EUR 310m - 320m. Adjusted EBITDA, previously referred to as Cash EBITDA, grew by 51% to EUR 182.1m (FY 2018: EUR 120.6m) reaching the upper end of the FY 2019 guidance of EUR 177m - 183m. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 56% (FY 2018: 53%).

Full-year revenue grew by 51% to EUR 390.2m (FY 2018: EUR 258.2m) and EBITDA increased by 38% to EUR 189.5m (FY 2018: EUR 137.2m).

Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, said: "2019 was a very successful year in TeamViewer's history: in September we went public and already in December we joined the MDAX family. This year we will continue to execute at full speed on our growth strategy by expanding use cases, customer segments and global reach".

Stefan Gaiser, CFO of TeamViewer, said: "We are very pleased with the 2019 results. TeamViewer's billings were ahead of our ambitious plans and we continued to de-lever the business. After a good start in 2020, we are confident that we keep our strong business momentum and write the next chapter of our success story".

All stated figures are preliminary and unaudited. TeamViewer intends to publish its annual report 2019, containing TeamViewer's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, on March 26, 2020.

Business Update

Strategic growth initiatives

In 2019, TeamViewer expanded its subscriber base by 71% to more than 464,000 paying subscribers at year-end (FY 2018: 271,000) and delivered a net retention rate of 102%. This growth was driven by the company's continuous progress in implementing its three growth initiatives: increase the number of use cases, strengthen customer segment coverage, and expand the geographical footprint.

The accelerating traction of TeamViewer's enterprise offering showed in a 67% increase of customers with an annual contract value of EUR 10,000 or higher to 698 at year-end (Q4 2018: 419). At the same time, the company strengthened the coverage of the SoHo (small office and home office) space by rolling out TeamViewer Remote Access.

In close cooperation with its innovative customers, TeamViewer continues to expand the use cases built on its global connectivity platform. With the recent release of TeamViewer Pilot 2.0, this Augmented Reality (AR) solution for live in-field guidance by remote experts now supports Android devices as well as headsets and smart glasses.

TeamViewer further intensified its activities in offices across major growth regions to drive international expansion. Globally the number of full-time employees increased by 29% to 841 in 2019 (year-end 2018: 652) mainly due to a significant expansion in Sales staff in all regions as well as more than 40 R&D hires in EMEA. As a result, overall headcount in the APAC region doubled and the company substantially expanded its workforce both in Germany and the rest of Europe.



Expansion of R&D activities

In the fourth quarter, TeamViewer started to build an R&D hub in the city of Ioannina, Greece. With this step, the company is strengthening its innovation and development capacity to further expand TeamViewer's platform and enable new innovative applications for its users. As the home of several universities and other technology companies, Ioannina has a large number of well-educated graduates and software engineers facilitating the company's plan to significantly increase its R&D staff in Ioannina by the end of 2020.



Inclusion in the MDAX and TecDAX

In December 2019, TeamViewer was included in the German MDAX and TecDAX indices. The inclusion in the indices a few months after the IPO underlines the successful implementation of the company's strategy and reflects its increasing relevance as a high-growth, high-profit German listed technology investment.



Financial Update

Billings and Adjusted EBITDA

Billings for the full year 2019 were up 41% at EUR 324.9m (FY 2018: EUR 229.8m) with the largest increase in AMERICAS (North and South America), followed by EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia and Pacific Countries). In the fourth quarter, billings increased by 34% year-over-year to EUR 100.6m (Q4 2018: EUR 75.3m).

In 2019, TeamViewer invested substantially in its sales and marketing operations as well as its research and development. However, due to its efficient customer acquisition model, costs grew slower than billings, resulting in a 3.5-percentage point Adjusted EBITDA margin increase to 56% compared to full year 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was up 51% at EUR 182.1m (FY 2018: EUR 120.6m). In the fourth quarter, it grew by 46% year-over-year to EUR 62.6m (Q4 2018: EUR 42.9m).

Adjusted EBITDA is a useful metric for evaluating TeamViewer's performance as it facilitates comparisons of core operating results from period to period by removing the impact of changes in deferred revenue and other material items that are not reflective of the operating performance of the business. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA corresponds exactly to the definition of Cash EBITDA, which was disclosed historically.

Revenue and EBITDA

Revenue for the full year grew by 51% to EUR 390.2m (FY 2018: EUR 258.2m). In the fourth quarter, revenue increased by 29% year-over-year to EUR 106.9m (Q4 2018: EUR 83.1m).

In 2019, revenue were EUR 65.2m higher than billings due to the significant release of deferred perpetual license revenue. As the transition to subscription was fully completed in 2018 and the vast majority of perpetual revenue is recognized by year-end 2020, the effect will reverse, and billings will therefore marginally exceed revenue from 2020.

EBITDA for the full year increased by 38% to 189.5 EUR (FY 2018: EUR 137.2m). In the fourth quarter, EBITDA grew by 16% year-over-year to EUR 54.1m (Q4 2018: EUR 46.5m). Profit for the full year amounted to EUR 110.9m, compared to EUR (12.4)m in the prior year period. In the fourth quarter, profit was EUR 51.6m (Q4 2018: EUR (12.5)m).

Key figures

EUR m Q4 2019 Q4 2018 YoY Chg. FY 2019 FY 2018 YoY Chg. Revenue 106.9 83.1 29% 390.2 258.2 51% EMEA 59.5 48.1 24% 219.8 151.2 45% AMERICAS 34.4 25.3 36% 122.9 77.5 59% APAC 13.0 9.7 35% 47.6 29.5 61% Billings 100.6 75.3 34% 324.9 229.8 41% EMEA 58.0 47.1 23% 174.0 129.5 34% AMERICAS 32.8 21.1 55% 109.8 69.2 59% APAC 9.9 7.1 40% 41.2 31.1 32% Adj. EBITDA 62.6 42.9 46% 182.1 120.6 51% Margin (%) 62% 57% - 56% 52% -

Continued deleveraging

TeamViewer's leverage ratio improved to 3.0x by the end of 2019. Net financial debt decreased following a debt-to-equity-swap which was implemented prior to its initial public offering. Additionally, TeamViewer was highly cash generative during the year as the company managed to substantially grow its Adjusted EBITDA while maintaining a stellar cash conversion rate. TeamViewer will continue to deleverage while retaining full flexibility to pursue further growth initiatives and potential technology-focused M&A.

Guidance

TeamViewer expects to keep up its strong business momentum. On that basis, the company provides the following outlook for the fiscal year 2020:

- Billings are expected to be in a range of EUR 430m to EUR 440m.

- Revenue is expected to be in a range of EUR 420m to EUR 430m.

- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of EUR 240m to EUR 250m.

- Capital expenditure is expected to reach around EUR 25m (mainly due to new headquarter and new ERP system)



About TeamViewer

As a leading global remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online concurrently. Founded in 2005 in Göppingen, Germany, the company employs more than 800 people in offices across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com?and?follow us on social media.

Göppingen, February 10, 2020



Consolidated Profit & Loss Statement

For the year

ended December 31, in EUR thousands 2019 2018 Revenue 390,191 258,157 Cost of sales (50,228) (46,610) Gross profit 339,963 211,548 Other income 7,723 1,588 R&D (37,934) (23,039) Sales (56,661) (30,458) Marketing (25,641) (17,974) G&A (58,445) (26,089) Other expenses (468) (166) Bad debt expense (15,489) (8,280) Operating profit 153,048 107,129 Unrealised foreign exchange gains / (losses) 7,770 (20,791) Realised foreign exchange gains / (losses) (20,721) (162) Finance income 38,936 12,311 Finance costs (83,891) (93,988) Profit before taxation 95,142 4,499 Tax income / (expense) 15,762 (16,912) Profit / (loss) for the period 110,904 (12,413) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss 202 (10) Hedge reserves, gross 14 (14) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 188 4 Total comprehensive income for the period 111,106 (12,423) Thereof attributable to owners of the parent 111,106 (12,423)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the year

ended December 31, in EUR thousands 2019 2018 Non-current assets: Goodwill 590,445 584,312 Intangible assets 235,831 252,563 Property, plant and equipment 26,480 2,239 Financial assets 4,424 0 Other assets 1,740 745 Deferred tax assets 13,311 0 Total non-current assets 872,232 839,858 Current assets: Trade receivables 11,756 15,442 Other assets 5,856 3,258 Tax assets 4,972 0 Financial assets 0 9,715 Cash and cash equivalents 71,153 79,939 Total current assets 93,737 108,355 Total assets 965,969 948,213

Consolidated Balance Sheet (cont'd)

For the year

ended December 31, in EUR thousands 2019 2018 Equity: Issued capital 200,000 25 Capital reserve 320,661 116,312 (Accumulated losses) / retained earnings (422,836) (332,876) Hedge reserve 0 (14) Foreign currency translation reserve 1,081 4 Total equity 98,906 (216,548) Non-current liabilities: Provisions 235 143 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 582,538 678,771 Deferred revenue 2,572 47,225 Financial liabilities 0 2,928 Deferred tax liabilities 308 18,614 Total non-current liabilities 585,652 747,681 Current liabilities: Provisions 3,284 1,205 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 34,260 154,818 Trade payables 9,069 6,695 Deferred revenue 210,250 233,410 Accrued expenses and other payables 17,793 13,846 Financial liabilities 6,642 6,640 Tax liabilities 114 466 Total current liabilities 281,411 417,080 Total liabilities 867,063 1,164,761 Total equity and liabilities 965,969 948,213

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the year

ended December 31, in EUR thousands 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit before tax 95,142 4,499 Amortisation and depreciation 36,442 30,106 (Gain) / loss on sale of fixed assets (5) 0 (Increase) / decrease of provisions 2,170 (221) Non-operational foreign exchange losses / (gains) 7,770 20,208 Share-based compensation expenses 36,830 1,800 Total from finance income and finance cost 44,955 81,677 Change in deferred revenue (67,814) (28,097) Change in other net working capital positions 6,016 3,601 Income tax paid (17,879) (1,016) Interest paid (other than borrowings) (18) (0) Net cash flows from operating activities 143,610 112,556 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from loans to third parties 0 180 Purchase of fixed and intangible assets (16,641) (11,484) Purchase of financial assets (4,326) 0 Interest received 90 126 Net cash flows from investing activities (20,877) (11,178)