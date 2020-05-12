Teamviewer : growth powered by pandemic work-from-home trend

By Douglas Busvine

German software company TeamViewer on Tuesday reported a 75% jump in billings in the first quarter as people around the world working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic adopted its remote connectivity services.

That smashed its own guidance, which it raised in March, for billings growth of 60%. TeamViewer increased its target for annual billings in 2020 to 450 million euros ($486 million) and forecast a core profit margin of 56%.

"TeamViewer's long-term growth drivers remain intact and have been accelerated by high demand for our solutions following the global quarantine measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic," CEO Oliver Steil said in a statement on the results.

TeamViewer, based in the small southwestern town of Goeppingen, offers "anytime, anywhere" connectivity that has been used to remotely operate snow cannons at ski resorts and transfer data to the International Space Station.

Its 'freemium' model aids quick adoption, and TeamViewer only bills users once it establishes that they are working in a business setting. Its software has been installed 2.25 billion times and it now counts 514,000 paying users.

It is also marketing an enterprise product, and the number of customers with an annual contract value of more than 10,000 euros increased by 153% on a year earlier to 1,183 at the end of March.

Shares in TeamViewer, floated by private equity investor Permira last September on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, have gained by 62% from the price at which they were marketed to investors.

The company, valued at 8.6 billion euros, is now worth more than three constituents of Germany's 30-share DAX index, including struggling airline Lufthansa which is now seeking a 9 billion euro state bailout.

TeamViewer's guidance for 2020 billings - management's preferred measure of sales performance - was increased from an earlier view of 430-440 million euros.

Its margin forecast implied a slight increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, deprecation and amortization (EBITDA) from earlier expectations of 240-250 million euros.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michelle Martin)