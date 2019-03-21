TearLab Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearLab Corporation (OTCQB:TEAR) (“TearLab” or the “Company”) today reported its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.



Recent Highlights

$0.7 million operating profit for fourth quarter 2018 and $2.5 million full year 2018

Reduced fourth quarter net loss by 87.5% compared to 2017 from $ 4.0 million to $0.5 million; and full year 2018 net loss by 86.2% from $16.1 million to $2.2 million

Amended loan agreement with CRG to extend the “Interest-Only Period”, pushing out the principal payments to 2020

Cash position of $8.5 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase from $8.2 million as of September 30, 2018 and $7.3 million as of December 31, 2017

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, TearLab’s net revenues were $6.0 million, down 13% from $6.9 million for the same period in 2017.

The following table sets out the estimated annualized revenue per U.S. device and account analysis for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018:

Annualized Annualized Active Active Revenue Revenue Program Devices Accounts Per Device Per Account Purchased 1,123 946 $ 2,361 $ 2,802 Masters 1,730 210 $ 2,861 $ 23,567 Flex 1,967 668 $ 7,097 $ 20,898 Total 4,820 1,824

The Company’s reported net loss for the 2018 fourth quarter was approximately $0.5 million, or ($0.05) basic loss per share, compared to a reported net loss of approximately $4.0 million, or ($0.63) basic loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

“In the fourth quarter and throughout 2018, we made progress in executing our new business strategy, growing our customer base and strengthening our cash position. We are committed to capitalizing on the current market momentum for osmolarity and remain committed to bringing the Tearlab Discovery™ system to the U.S. market,” said Seph Jensen, TearLab’s Chief Executive Officer.

About TearLab Corporation

TearLab Corporation (www.tearlab.com) develops and markets lab-on-a-chip technologies that enable eye care practitioners to improve standard of care by objectively and quantitatively testing for disease markers in tears at the point-of-care. The TearLab Osmolarity Test, for diagnosing Dry Eye Disease, is the first assay developed for the award-winning TearLab Osmolarity System. TearLab Corporation's common shares trade on the OTCQB Market under the symbol 'TEAR'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to capitalize on the current market momentum for osmolarity and to bring the Tearlab Discovery™ system to the U.S. market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Many factors, risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, including the factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, to be filed with the SEC on or about March 21, 2019. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.



TearLab Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31, 2018 2017 Revenue Product sales $ 5,275 $ 6,288 Reader equipment rentals 713 593 Total revenue 5,988 6,881 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 2,143 2,741 Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation 186 793 Gross profit 3,659 3,347 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 596 3,036 Clinical, regulatory and research & development 822 1,119 General and administrative 1,492 2,017 Total operating expenses 2,910 6,172 Income/Loss from operations 749 (2,825 ) Other income (expense) (1,261 ) (1,141 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (512 ) $ (3,966 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 11,296,998 6,303,589 Net loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.63 )





TearLab Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)









Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Revenue Product sales $ 22,153 $ 24,237 Reader equipment rentals 2,846 2,882 Total revenue 24,999 27,119 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 8,495 10,993 Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation 961 2,121 Gross profit 15,543 14,005 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 3,334 12,330 Clinical, regulatory and research & development 3,587 4,691 General and administrative 6,160 8,772 Total operating expenses 13,081 25,793 Income/Loss from operations 2,462 (11,788 ) Other income (expense) (4,713 ) (4,313 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (2,251 ) $ (16,101 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 10,615,513 5,789,714 Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (2.78 )









TearLab Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's)









December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 8,473 $ 7,272 Accounts receivable, net 1,186 1,536 Inventory 1,987 1,998 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 690 690 Total current assets 12,336 11,496 Fixed assets, net 2,024 2,739 Intangible assets, net 2 10 Other non-current assets 151 100 Total assets $ 14,513 $ 14,345 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 681 $ 1,720 Accrued liabilities 2,363 2,859 Deferred Rent 13 42 Total current liabilities 3,057 4,621 Long-term debt, net 32,014 28,290 Long-term related party payable 111 - Total liabilities 35,182 32,911 Stockholders’ deficit Capital stock Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 556 and 2,012 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, and 40,000,000 authorized, 11,296,998 and 7,986,998 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 11 8 Additional paid-in capital 510,380 510,235 Accumulated deficit (531,060 ) (528,809 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (20,669 ) (18,566 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 14,513 $ 14,345



