Tania Micki to succeed long-time CFO Rudolf Eugster in Q1 2020 with effect from 2019 annual financial statements

08/30/2019 | 01:25am EDT

Männedorf, Switzerland, August 30, 2019 – Tecan Group Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Tania Micki to succeed Dr. Rudolf Eugster as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tecan and a member of the Management Board. Rudolf Eugster will be leaving the Company following the annual financial statements 2019 and their presentation in March 2020. Tania Micki will join the company by March 1, 2020 at the latest to ensure an orderly handover and induction.

Dr. Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tecan, commented: “Following a successful succession process for the position of CEO at the start of the year, our long-standing and accomplished CFO Rudolf Eugster will retire from active employment next year. Rudolf Eugster has contributed significantly to the successful development of the company for more than 17 years. The Board of Directors extends its sincere gratitude to him for his tireless service and outstanding achievements, and wishes him all the very best in the next chapter of his life.
We are delighted to have been able to gain a highly competent successor as CFO in Tania Micki. Thanks to her lengthy career in listed international companies, she brings a wealth of experience to the strong management team, putting Tecan in a great position for continued growth.”

Tecan CEO Dr. Achim von Leoprechting said: “On behalf of the entire management team, I would like to thank Rudolf Eugster for his service to Tecan over many years. I also offer my personal thanks to him for his outstanding, faithful collaboration over the past six years, in particular during the period since I took over as CEO in April of this year.”

Tania Micki has extensive experience in finance in international listed companies. She is currently Chief Risk Officer and Internal Audit Head at Sulzer AG. Tania Micki has held various roles in finance at Sulzer since 2010, including as CFO Global Markets in a group-wide function. As CFO Pumps Division and CFO Rotating Equipment Services Division, she was responsible for finances at divisional level.
Before joining Sulzer, Tania Micki held various financial positions with increasing management responsibility at Monsanto, Gate Group and General Mills in Switzerland, the UK, Australia, Poland and Russia.
Tania Micki has a general management qualification from the INSEAD Business School (Fontainebleu, France), focusing on strategy, finance and corporate management. She also graduated from ESCP (École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris) in Paris, France, where her studies focused on finance, auditing and accounting. She also has a bachelor’s degree in Russian from the Paris X University in Nanterre, France. Tania Micki is 47 years old and is a Swiss and French citizen.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2018, Tecan generated sales of CHF 594 million (USD 606 million; EUR 516 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
