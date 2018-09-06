Tecan : Driving real-time productivity insights with connected laboratory automation

September 06, 2018

Männedorf, Switzerland, September 06, 2018 - Tecan is offering its customers unprecedented insight into how their Fluent® and Freedom EVO® liquid handing platforms are being used, thanks to its Introspect™ and Common Notification System (Tecan CNS™) software tools. As laboratories and laboratory equipment become ever more connected with the Internet of Things (IoT), this powerful combination of monitoring solutions can provide valuable data on automated liquid handling platform usage, including real-time information on each instrument's status.

Introspect is a brand new, cloud-based service that provides a comprehensive overview of precisely when and how laboratory automation systems are used. Data on instrument uptime, consumables usage and error handling is displayed on a customizable dashboard, giving operations managers and automation specialists a clear picture of system operation. Secure encryption protocols allow numerous instruments across multiple sites to be viewed on a web-browser, helping lab managers to improve efficiency and plan for their changing business needs.

This is complemented by Tecan CNS for Fluent, Freedom EVO and Spark®, which allows users to monitor an instrument's status from a distance through a smartphone - ideal for systems in a clean room, biosafety cabinet or remote location. It also offers IFTTT connectivity, enabling users to use changes in instrument status to trigger an ever growing variety of internet services, such as sending a text message or changing a lamp color. This empowers customers to put the internet to work for them, helping to increase walkaway times and productivity without compromising process security.

To learn more about Tecan's cloud-based monitoring, reporting and analysis services, visit

www.tecan.com/introspect

www.tecan.com/cns

