Tecan : Driving real-time productivity insights with connected laboratory automation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2018 | 09:07am CEST

September 06, 2018

Männedorf, Switzerland, September 06, 2018 - Tecan is offering its customers unprecedented insight into how their Fluent® and Freedom EVO® liquid handing platforms are being used, thanks to its Introspect™ and Common Notification System (Tecan CNS™) software tools. As laboratories and laboratory equipment become ever more connected with the Internet of Things (IoT), this powerful combination of monitoring solutions can provide valuable data on automated liquid handling platform usage, including real-time information on each instrument's status.

Introspect is a brand new, cloud-based service that provides a comprehensive overview of precisely when and how laboratory automation systems are used. Data on instrument uptime, consumables usage and error handling is displayed on a customizable dashboard, giving operations managers and automation specialists a clear picture of system operation. Secure encryption protocols allow numerous instruments across multiple sites to be viewed on a web-browser, helping lab managers to improve efficiency and plan for their changing business needs.

This is complemented by Tecan CNS for Fluent, Freedom EVO and Spark®, which allows users to monitor an instrument's status from a distance through a smartphone - ideal for systems in a clean room, biosafety cabinet or remote location. It also offers IFTTT connectivity, enabling users to use changes in instrument status to trigger an ever growing variety of internet services, such as sending a text message or changing a lamp color. This empowers customers to put the internet to work for them, helping to increase walkaway times and productivity without compromising process security.

To learn more about Tecan's cloud-based monitoring, reporting and analysis services, visit
www.tecan.com/introspect
www.tecan.com/cns

For more information please contact

Tecan Trading AG
Antonietta Allocca
Seestrasse 103
CH-8708 Männedorf

Tel +41 (0)44 922 81 11
Fax +41 (0)44 922 81 12

info@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2016, Tecan generated sales of CHF 506 million (USD 508 million; EUR 474 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

Disclaimer

Tecan Group AG published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:06:03 UTC
