TECAN GROUP LTD
Tecan : successfully completes the acquisition of NuGEN Technologies

09/03/2018 | 07:16am CEST

Tecan Group AG / Tecan successfully completes the acquisition of NuGEN Technologies . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Männedorf, Switzerland, September 3, 2018 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of NuGEN Technologies, Inc. (NuGEN) on August 31, 2018. On August 16, 2018, Tecan announced the acquisition of US-based NuGEN to further expand Tecan's dedicated solutions offering into the new market segment of next-generation sequencing (NGS) reagents and thus further increasing Tecan's overall recurring revenues. NuGEN is a leading provider for innovative NGS kits and genomic sample preparation solutions for the fastest growing field within the genomics area.
From September 1, 2018, NuGEN will be included in the consolidated financial statements of the Tecan Group as a part of the Life Sciences Business segment.

Additional information can be found on the NuGEN webpage:
www.nugen.com

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2017, Tecan generated sales of CHF 548 million (USD 560 million; EUR 494 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Tecan Group AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Tecan Group AG
Seestrasse 103 Maennedorf Switzerland

ISIN: CH0012100191;
