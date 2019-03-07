Tech Data : Announces $100 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Program

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $100 million increase to its existing share repurchase program announced on October 2, 2018, resulting in a total share repurchase authorization of $300 million. Through January 31, 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 1,429,000 shares of its common stock at a cost of $107 million.

"The Board’s authorization of an additional $100 million share repurchase program reflects our continued confidence in Tech Data’s growth opportunities and our commitment to enhancing shareholder value,” said Rich Hume, chief executive officer. “Our strong balance sheet and cash flows enable us to return cash to shareholders through share repurchases, while maintaining the ability to invest in strategic opportunities that will drive long-term profitable growth."

The Company's share repurchases will be made on the open market, through block trades, through 10b5-1 plans or otherwise. The amount of shares purchased and the timing of the purchases will be based on working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors, including alternative investment opportunities. The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in treasury for general corporate purposes.

