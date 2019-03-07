Tech Data : Announces $100 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Program

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) (the “Company”) today announced that its
Board of Directors has approved a $100 million increase to its existing
share repurchase program announced on October 2, 2018, resulting in a
total share repurchase authorization of $300 million. Through January
31, 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 1,429,000 shares of its
common stock at a cost of $107 million.
"The Board’s authorization of an additional $100 million share
repurchase program reflects our continued confidence in Tech Data’s
growth opportunities and our commitment to enhancing shareholder value,”
said Rich Hume, chief executive officer. “Our strong balance sheet and
cash flows enable us to return cash to shareholders through share
repurchases, while maintaining the ability to invest in strategic
opportunities that will drive long-term profitable growth."
The Company's share repurchases will be made on the open market, through
block trades, through 10b5-1 plans or otherwise. The amount of shares
purchased and the timing of the purchases will be based on working
capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors,
including alternative investment opportunities. The Company intends to
hold the repurchased shares in treasury for general corporate purposes.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication may contain “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding
Tech Data’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, Tech Data’s
financial results and estimates and/or business prospects, involve a
number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ
materially from those projected. These forward looking statements are
based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections
about the operating environment, economies and markets in which Tech
Data operates, and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words
such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,”
“intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such
words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward
looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to
projections of Tech Data’s future financial performance, our anticipated
growth and trends in our businesses, and other characterizations of
future events or circumstances, are forward looking statements. These
forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to
risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Therefore, actual results may
differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward
looking statements.
For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which
could occur, see Tech Data’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended January 31, 2018, including Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors”
therein, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and
other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(the “SEC”) that are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov
and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date made. Many of these factors are beyond Tech Data’s
control. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Tech
Data disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. Tech Data undertakes no duty to update any
forward looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or
changes in Tech Data’s expectations.
