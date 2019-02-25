Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tech Data Corp    TECD

TECH DATA CORP

(TECD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tech Data : Announces Pan-European Agreement with Resideo for Honeywell Home Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 01:53pm EST

Barcelona, Spain (February 25, 2019)- Tech Data(Nasdaq: TECD) today announced a pan-European distribution agreement with Resideoto carry the company's full line of Honeywell Home-branded DIY and self-install smart security and comfort solutions for residential customers.

Resideo's Honeywell Home products harness the power of connectivity to create homes that are more comfortable, secure and energy efficient. The range includes smart thermostats, home awareness cameras and security systems, and water leak and freeze detectors. The products integrate easily with the most widely used home automation systems including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.

Luc Van Huystee, vice president, Mobility and Smart Home Solutions, Europe, at Tech Data said, 'With our geographic reach and established relationships with leading consumer electronics retailers across the region, we are focused on accelerating the emerging smart home market, creating new sales channels and bringing more efficiency in the supply chain. Tech Data is strategically committed to bringing the best next generation technology products to our customers and Resideo's offering complements this approach perfectly with an innovative and proven range of smart home solutions.'

Jennifer Bonuso, vice president and general manager, Consumer Products, at Resideo said, 'Resideo products are already in 150 million homes, and we have more than 100 years of heritage in meeting the comfort, security and home awareness needs of homeowners. This agreement with Tech Data will strengthen our position in the European consumer electronics retail channel as it gives us access to a wider population of consumers who prefer to purchase their products at leading retailers.'

In October of 2018, Resideo became an independent company from Honeywell with a long-term licensing agreement for the Honeywell Home brand.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.comor follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Enquiries

George Troughton

Communications Manager, Europe

Tech Data

george.troughton@techdata.eu

Mobile: 0034 615 841 745

Disclaimer

Tech Data Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 18:52:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECH DATA CORP
01:53pTECH DATA : Announces Pan-European Agreement with Resideo for Honeywell Home Sol..
PU
02/20TECH DATA : Joins the Android Enterprise Recommended Program
PU
02/14TECH DATA : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results on March 7
BU
02/13TECH DATA : Launches Cloud Solutions Factory to Meet Digital Transformation Need..
BU
02/12TECH DATA : Achieves CertiGov Certification in Brazil
PU
02/11TECH DATA : Five Tech Data Executives Recognized as 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs
BU
02/11TECH DATA ACHIEVES ISO 9001 : 2015 CERTIFICATION IN EUROPEAN OPERATIONS; Multipl..
AQ
02/01TECH DATA : To accelerate uk sales growth with honor
AQ
01/29TECH DATA : Appoints Jaideep Malhotra to President, Asia Pacific and Global Comp..
BU
01/29TECH DATA : partners with Citrus to add state-of-the-art digital advertising sys..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 37 409 M
EBIT 2019 686 M
Net income 2019 345 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,71
P/E ratio 2020 11,60
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,10x
Capitalization 3 981 M
Chart TECH DATA CORP
Duration : Period :
Tech Data Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECH DATA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 101 $
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard T. Hume Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Dutkowsky Executive Chairman
Charles V. Dannewitz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John A. Tonnison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles Edward Adair Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECH DATA CORP30.40%3 981
BEST BUY COMPANY14.12%16 264
AARON'S, INC.30.73%3 694
BIC CAMERA INC.-7.31%2 133
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-71.59%2 063
CECONOMY57.85%2 023
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.