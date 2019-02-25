Tech Data : Announces Pan-European Agreement with Resideo for Honeywell Home Solutions

Barcelona, Spain (February 25, 2019) - Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced a pan-European distribution agreement with Resideo to carry the company's full line of Honeywell Home -branded DIY and self-install smart security and comfort solutions for residential customers.

Resideo's Honeywell Home products harness the power of connectivity to create homes that are more comfortable, secure and energy efficient. The range includes smart thermostats, home awareness cameras and security systems, and water leak and freeze detectors. The products integrate easily with the most widely used home automation systems including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.

Luc Van Huystee, vice president, Mobility and Smart Home Solutions, Europe, at Tech Data said, 'With our geographic reach and established relationships with leading consumer electronics retailers across the region, we are focused on accelerating the emerging smart home market, creating new sales channels and bringing more efficiency in the supply chain. Tech Data is strategically committed to bringing the best next generation technology products to our customers and Resideo's offering complements this approach perfectly with an innovative and proven range of smart home solutions.'

Jennifer Bonuso, vice president and general manager, Consumer Products, at Resideo said, 'Resideo products are already in 150 million homes, and we have more than 100 years of heritage in meeting the comfort, security and home awareness needs of homeowners. This agreement with Tech Data will strengthen our position in the European consumer electronics retail channel as it gives us access to a wider population of consumers who prefer to purchase their products at leading retailers.'

In October of 2018, Resideo became an independent company from Honeywell with a long-term licensing agreement for the Honeywell Home brand.

