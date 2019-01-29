Tech Data : Appoints Jaideep Malhotra to President, Asia Pacific and Global Computing Components

Tech
Data (Nasdaq: TECD) announced that it has appointed Jaideep Malhotra
to president, Asia Pacific and Global Computing Components, effective
immediately. In this role, Malhotra will be responsible for the
company's strategic direction and operations in Asia Pacific, and will
continue to lead its Global Computing Components business. He will be
based in Singapore, reporting to Rich Hume, chief executive officer,
Tech Data.
"Jaideep is a global executive with extensive international, strategic
planning and operational experience," said Hume. "His broad experience
in, and deep understanding of, the diverse Asia Pacific markets,
combined with his strong technology background and proven track record
of running global businesses, will be key to our growth and success in
the region. I am confident he will strengthen Tech Data's position as a
trusted partner for our vendors and solution provider partners in Asia
Pacific."
Malhotra has served as Tech Data's president, Global Computing
Components since 2017 following the acquisition of the Technology
Solutions business. He is a 25-year IT industry veteran, previously
serving as global president of Avnet Global Computing Components. He
also served as senior vice president and general manager for Avnet
Technology Solutions India and Avnet Global Computing Components in Asia
Pacific. Malhotra holds an M.B.A. from Kellogg School of Management at
Northwestern University and Hong Kong University of Science and
Technology, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from
Bangalore University.
"In this period of rapid change in the IT ecosystem, we are
laser-focused on accelerating our strategy and expanding our business in
Asia Pacific," said Malhotra. "We are fully committed to creating value
for our channel partners and providing the best customer experience in
the industry. I am honored and excited to lead Tech Data's Asia Pacific
region, as well as continuing to run our Global Computing Components
business and look forward to working with our colleagues to take these
organizations to the next level."
