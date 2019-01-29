Tech Data : Appoints Jaideep Malhotra to President, Asia Pacific and Global Computing Components

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) announced that it has appointed Jaideep Malhotra to president, Asia Pacific and Global Computing Components, effective immediately. In this role, Malhotra will be responsible for the company's strategic direction and operations in Asia Pacific, and will continue to lead its Global Computing Components business. He will be based in Singapore, reporting to Rich Hume, chief executive officer, Tech Data.

"Jaideep is a global executive with extensive international, strategic planning and operational experience," said Hume. "His broad experience in, and deep understanding of, the diverse Asia Pacific markets, combined with his strong technology background and proven track record of running global businesses, will be key to our growth and success in the region. I am confident he will strengthen Tech Data's position as a trusted partner for our vendors and solution provider partners in Asia Pacific."

Malhotra has served as Tech Data's president, Global Computing Components since 2017 following the acquisition of the Technology Solutions business. He is a 25-year IT industry veteran, previously serving as global president of Avnet Global Computing Components. He also served as senior vice president and general manager for Avnet Technology Solutions India and Avnet Global Computing Components in Asia Pacific. Malhotra holds an M.B.A. from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from Bangalore University.

"In this period of rapid change in the IT ecosystem, we are laser-focused on accelerating our strategy and expanding our business in Asia Pacific," said Malhotra. "We are fully committed to creating value for our channel partners and providing the best customer experience in the industry. I am honored and excited to lead Tech Data's Asia Pacific region, as well as continuing to run our Global Computing Components business and look forward to working with our colleagues to take these organizations to the next level."

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005990/en/