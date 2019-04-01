Log in
Tech Data : Named Hewlett Packard Enterprise Marketing Pro Distributor of the Year for Growth and Emerging Markets

0
04/01/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

JAKARTA- 2 April 2019 - Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that its Indonesian business has been awarded 2018 Marketing Pro Distributor of the Year for Growth and Emerging Markets by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The award was presented at the recent HPE Partner Ready Marketing Pro Academy Summit, held in Bangkok, Thailand, with HPE recognizing Tech Data's ability to:

  • Create strategic demand-generation campaigns which drove qualified end-user leads for partners
  • Be one of the largest contributors to HPE run rate revenue
  • Successfully promote HPE's value portfolio including Nimble and SimpliVity
  • Execute innovative digital marketing campaigns

Tech Data's Indian team were also recognized with the 2018 Best Integrated Marketing Campaigns Award during the HPE Partner Ready Marketing Pro Academy Summit in Goa.

'We are honored to receive this award from HPE in recognition of Tech Data's strong marketing capabilities in Indonesia,' said Sanny Hadinata, Country General Manager, Indonesia, at Tech Data. 'Through their vast knowledge and talent, our team is able to deliver strategic marketing initiatives that drive high-growth opportunities for our partners and vendors. I look forward to seeing even more innovative marketing campaigns delivered this year.'

'Tech Data has been able to leverage Marketing Development Funds (MDF) to plan and execute innovative marketing programs and platforms with conversion built into the core strategy,' said Eric Ananda, Marketing Leader, Singapore and Growth and Emerging markets (GEMs), at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. 'They have done this in full alignment with HPE's Super 6 2019 priorities and as a result, we are not only seeing successful campaigns in the form of generated pipeline and revenue but also in some of the learnings that Tech Data is leveraging to build even more successful campaigns in the future.'

About Tech Data
Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contacts
Julie Lawandra
Marketing Director, ASEAN
Tech Data
Phone: 65 66033716
Email: Julie.lawandra@techdata.com

Jim James
EASTWEST PR for Tech Data, Asia Pacific
Phone: +65 6222 0306
Email: techdata@eastwestpr.com

Disclaimer

Tech Data Corporation published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 00:51:16 UTC
