Tech Data : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
05/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT
Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) (the “Company”) today announced its financial
results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019.
First quarter ended April 30,
($ in millions,
except per share amounts)
2019
2018
Y/Y Change
Net Sales
$8,406.4
$8,548.3
-2%
Gross profit
$509.4
$523.1
-3%
Gross margin
6.06%
6.12%
-6 bps
SG&A expenses (GAAP)
$405.8
$422.4
-4%
% of net sales
4.83%
4.94%
-11 bps
SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP)
$384.6
$399.1
-4%
% of net sales
4.58%
4.67%
-9 bps
Operating income (GAAP)
$97.6
$70.5
38%
Operating margin (GAAP)
1.16%
0.82%
34 bps
Operating income (Non-GAAP)
$124.8
$124.1
1%
Operating margin (Non-GAAP)
1.48%
1.45%
3 bps
Net income (GAAP)
$55.4
$33.7
64%
Net income (Non-GAAP)
$75.9
$70.8
7%
EPS - diluted (GAAP)
$1.49
$0.87
71%
EPS - diluted (Non-GAAP)
$2.04
$1.84
11%
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in
the financial tables of this press release. This information is
also available on the Investor Relations section of Tech Data’s website
at www.techdata.com/investor.
“We are pleased to report a solid start to Tech Data’s fiscal year 20.
In Q1 we delivered double-digit earnings per share growth, generated
positive cash flow and earned an industry-leading return on invested
capital – all while making good progress on our strategy and continuing
to invest for the future. Our worldwide teams executed well in the
quarter, despite market uncertainty,” said Rich Hume, chief executive
officer. “Looking ahead, although IT market growth has slowed somewhat
from the year-ago levels, demand continues to be solid, and we remain
positive on the overall IT spending outlook.”
Regional Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended April 30,
2019:
First quarter ended April 30,
($ in millions)
2019
2018
Y/Y Change
AMERICAS
Net Sales
$3,789.2
$3,618.2
5%
% of WW net sales
45%
42%
Operating income (GAAP)
$68.6
$61.3
12%
% of net sales
1.81%
1.70%
11 bps
Operating income (Non-GAAP)
$84.7
$85.9
-1%
% of net sales
2.24%
2.38%
-14 bps
EUROPE
Net Sales
$4,309.5
$4,661.7
-8%
% of WW net sales
51%
55%
Operating income (GAAP)
$36.4
$17.3
110%
% of net sales
0.85%
0.37%
48 bps
Operating income (Non-GAAP)
$45.6
$43.6
4%
% of net sales
1.06%
0.94%
12 bps
ASIA PACIFIC
Net Sales
$307.7
$268.4
15%
% of WW net sales
4%
3%
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$0.9
($0.6)
NM
% of net sales
0.28%
-0.21%
49 bps
Operating income (Non-GAAP)
$2.8
$1.1
161%
% of net sales
0.91%
0.40%
51 bps
Note: NM = not meaningful, WW = worldwide Stock-based compensation
expense was $8.3 million, an increase of $0.7 million, compared to the
prior-year quarter. These expenses are excluded from the regional
operating results and presented as a separate line item in the company’s
segment reporting (see the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the
financial tables of this press release).
Net sales were $8.4 billion, a decrease of 2 percent compared to the
prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased
3 percent.
Americas: Net sales were $3.8 billion, an increase of 5 percent
compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis,
net sales increased 6 percent.
Europe: Net sales were $4.3 billion, a decrease of 8 percent
compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis,
net sales increased 1 percent.
Asia Pacific: Net sales were $0.3 billion, an increase of 15
percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency
basis, net sales increased 19 percent.
Net cash generated by operations during the quarter was $63 million.
Return on invested capital for the trailing twelve months was 13
percent, compared to 4 percent in the prior year. Adjusted return on
invested capital for the trailing twelve months was 14 percent,
compared to 11 percent in the prior year.
“During Q1, we generated $63 million in cash from operations, returned
$36 million to our shareholders through share repurchases, and for the
trailing twelve-month period, earned an adjusted return on invested
capital of 14 percent. In addition, we recently improved our liquidity
profile to enhance our financial strength and flexibility – all of which
reflect our disciplined approach to optimizing our business and
commitment to creating shareholder value,” said Chuck Dannewitz,
executive vice president, chief financial officer.
Business Outlook
For the quarter ending July 31, 2019, the Company anticipates:
Worldwide net sales to be in the range of $8.6 billion to $8.9
billion
EPS to be in the range of $1.53 to $1.83 and non-GAAP EPS to be in
the range of $2.15 to $2.45
An effective tax rate in the range of 24 percent to 26 percent
This guidance assumes an average U.S. dollar to euro exchange rate of
$1.12 to €1.00 which compares to $1.17 to €1.00 in the year-ago period.
Webcast Details
Tech Data will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss
its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019. A
webcast of the call, including supplemental schedules, will be available
to all interested parties and can be obtained at www.techdata.com/investor.
The webcast will be available for replay for three months.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The non-GAAP financial information contained in this release is included
with the intention of providing investors a more complete understanding
of the Company’s operational results and trends, but should only be used
in conjunction with results reported in accordance with Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Certain non-GAAP measures
presented in this release or other releases, presentations and similar
documents issued by the Company include sales, income or expense items
as adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to
as “constant currency”), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating
margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital. Certain non-GAAP measures also
exclude acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense,
benefits associated with legal settlements, acquisition, integration and
restructuring expenses, value-added tax assessments and related interest
expense, tax indemnifications and changes in deferred tax valuation
allowances. A detailed reconciliation of the adjustments between results
calculated using GAAP and non-GAAP in this release is contained in the
attached financial schedules. This information can also be obtained from
the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.techdata.com/investor.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication may contain “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding
Tech Data’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, Tech Data’s
financial results and estimates and/or business prospects, involve a
number of risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ
materially from those projected. These forward looking statements are
based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections
about the operating environment, economies and markets in which Tech
Data operates and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words
such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,”
“intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such
words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward
looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to
projections of Tech Data’s future financial performance, our anticipated
growth and trends in our businesses, and other characterizations of
future events or circumstances, are forward looking statements. These
forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to
risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Therefore, actual results may
differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward
looking statements.
For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which
could occur, see Tech Data’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended January 31, 2019, including Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors”
therein, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and
other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(the “SEC”) that are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov
and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date made. Many of these factors are beyond Tech Data’s
control. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Tech
Data disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. Tech Data undertakes no duty to update any
forward looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or
changes in Tech Data’s expectations.
About Tech Data
Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our
end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly
specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable
channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world
needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the
Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's "World's
Most Admired Companies" for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or
follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn,
and Facebook.
TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended April 30,
2019
2018
Net sales
$
8,406,424
$
8,548,319
Cost of products sold
7,897,045
8,025,202
Gross profit
509,379
523,117
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
405,816
422,361
Acquisition, integration, and restructuring expenses
6,221
33,225
Legal settlements and other, net
(282)
(2,965)
411,755
452,621
Operating income
97,624
70,496
Interest expense
26,257
25,922
Other (income) expense, net
(693)
1,917
Income before income taxes
72,060
42,657
Provision for income taxes
16,660
8,958
Net income
$
55,400
$
33,699
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.50
$
0.88
Diluted
$
1.49
$
0.87
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
37,011
38,281
Diluted
37,247
38,561
TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands, except par value and share amounts)
(Unaudited)
April 30,
January 31,
2019
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
797,500
$
799,123
Accounts receivable, net
5,423,370
6,241,740
Inventories
3,260,840
3,297,385
Prepaid expenses and other assets
367,858
354,601
Total current assets
9,849,568
10,692,849
Property and equipment, net
271,906
274,917
Goodwill
887,175
892,990
Intangible assets, net
924,338
950,858
Other assets, net
378,762
174,938
Total assets
$
12,311,749
$
12,986,552
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,715,555
$
7,496,466
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
984,366
1,000,126
Revolving credit loans and current maturities of long-term debt, net
123,092
110,368
Total current liabilities
7,823,013
8,606,960
Long-term debt, less current maturities
1,297,943
1,300,554
Other long-term liabilities
274,887
142,315
Total liabilities
$
9,395,843
$
10,049,829
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, par value $0.0015; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
59,245,585
$
89
$
89
shares issued at April 30, 2019 and January 31, 2019
Additional paid-in capital
836,508
844,206
Treasury stock, at cost (22,483,529 and 22,305,464 shares at April
30, 2019
and January 31, 2019)
(1,065,657)
(1,037,872)
Retained earnings
3,141,914
3,086,514
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,052
43,786
Total shareholders' equity
2,915,906
2,936,723
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,311,749
$
12,986,552
TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended April 30,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from customers
$
11,913,347
$
11,514,374
Cash paid to vendors and employees
(11,800,318
)
(12,038,399
)
Interest paid, net
(35,101
)
(33,763
)
Income taxes paid
(14,739
)
(8,830
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
63,189
(566,618
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Expenditures for property and equipment
(7,745
)
(4,894
)
Software and software development costs
(7,534
)
(3,561
)
Other
(548
)
(267
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,827
)
(8,722
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Principal payments on long-term debt
(5,224
)
(2,899
)
Cash paid for debt issuance costs
(1,028
)
—
Net borrowings (repayments) on revolving credit loans
14,227
(13,291
)
Payments for employee tax withholdings on equity awards
(8,602
)
(6,255
)
Proceeds from the reissuance of treasury stock
495
442
Repurchases of common stock
(35,681
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(35,813
)
(22,003
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(13,172
)
(12,708
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,623
)
(610,051
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
799,123
955,628
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
797,500
$
345,577
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Net income
$
55,400
$
33,699
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
37,257
40,481
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
1,765
924
Stock-based compensation expense
8,305
7,587
Accretion of debt discount and debt issuance costs
378
378
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
751,836
670,528
Inventories
2,450
(7,387
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,245
(30,344
)
Accounts payable
(706,381
)
(1,132,019
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(90,066
)
(150,465
)
Total adjustments
7,789
(600,317
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
63,189
$
(566,618
)
TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
Three months ended April 30, 2019
Americas (1)
Europe (1)
Asia Pacific (1)
Stock Compensation Expense
Consolidated
Net Sales
$ 3,789,198
$ 4,309,500
$ 307,726
$ 8,406,424
Operating income (GAAP) (1)
$ 68,633
$ 36,420
$ 876
$ (8,305)
$ 97,624
Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses
(1) Income taxes on operating income was calculated using
the trailing twelve months effective tax rate.
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
Twelve months ended April 30,
TTM Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT), as adjusted*:
2019
2018
Non-GAAP operating income (1)
$ 708,588
$ 603,559
Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income (2)
(179,283)
(178,518)
NOPAT, as adjusted
$ 529,305
$ 425,041
Average Invested Capital, as adjusted:
Short-term debt (5-qtr end average)
$ 115,018
$ 262,413
Long-term debt (5-qtr end average)
1,361,506
1,683,828
Shareholders' Equity (5-qtr end average)
2,881,968
2,745,501
Tax effected impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3)
44,860
95,713
Total average capital, as adjusted
4,403,352
4,787,455
Less: Cash (5-qtr end average)
(676,308)
(751,732)
Average invested capital less average cash
$ 3,727,044
$ 4,035,723
Adjusted ROIC
14%
11%
*
Trailing Twelve Months is abbreviated as TTM.
(1)
Represents operating income as adjusted to exclude acquisition,
integration and restructuring expenses, legal settlements and other,
net, gain on disposal of subsidiary, value added tax assessments,
acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense, goodwill
impairment and tax indemnifications.
(2)
Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income was calculated using the
trailing twelve months effective tax rate adjusted for the impact of
non-GAAP adjustments during the respective periods.
(3)
Represents the 5 quarter average of the year-to-date impact of
non-GAAP adjustments.
Guidance Reconciliation
Three months ending July 31, 2019
Low end of guidance range
High end of guidance range
Earnings per share - diluted
$1.53
$1.83
Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses