Tech Data : Signs Distribution Agreement with Automation Anywhere in India

MUMBAI, India - 27 February 2019 - Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that it has signed an India distribution agreement with Automation Anywhere , the global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Automation Anywhere pioneered RPA to enable organizations to automate business processes while freeing up existing employees to spend more time on strategic tasks. With this agreement, the two companies will now support mutual partners in delivering solutions that augment human workforce with a digital one to focus on higher business value, while improving customer engagement and innovation.

'Robotic Process Automation is the latest revolution in productivity enhancement and offers impressive savings in terms of time, effort and cost,' said Naresh Desai, vice president, Specialist Business, Asia Pacific, at Tech Data. 'We are excited to partner with Automation Anywhere to help meet the growing demand for RPA solutions delivered to end-customers through our partner community in the Indian market.'

'Automation Anywhere is expanding its reach to a diverse set of clients in India through a growing cadre of boutique partners and emerging service providers,' said Milan Sheth, executive vice president, India, Middle East and Africa, at Automation Anywhere. 'We are thrilled to have Tech Data as our distributor in India, fulfilling the growing need of modern companies for automation technology that can scale and manage workloads with ease.'

