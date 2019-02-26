Log in
Tech Data : Signs Distribution Agreement with Automation Anywhere in India

02/26/2019

MUMBAI, India - 27 February 2019 - Tech Data(Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that it has signed an India distribution agreement with Automation Anywhere, the global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Automation Anywhere pioneered RPA to enable organizations to automate business processes while freeing up existing employees to spend more time on strategic tasks. With this agreement, the two companies will now support mutual partners in delivering solutions that augment human workforce with a digital one to focus on higher business value, while improving customer engagement and innovation.

'Robotic Process Automation is the latest revolution in productivity enhancement and offers impressive savings in terms of time, effort and cost,' said Naresh Desai, vice president, Specialist Business, Asia Pacific, at Tech Data. 'We are excited to partner with Automation Anywhere to help meet the growing demand for RPA solutions delivered to end-customers through our partner community in the Indian market.'

'Automation Anywhere is expanding its reach to a diverse set of clients in India through a growing cadre of boutique partners and emerging service providers,' said Milan Sheth, executive vice president, India, Middle East and Africa, at Automation Anywhere. 'We are thrilled to have Tech Data as our distributor in India, fulfilling the growing need of modern companies for automation technology that can scale and manage workloads with ease.'

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.comor follow us on Twitter, LinkedInand Facebook.

Media Contacts

Nidhi Raj
Marketing Manager, India
Tech Data
Phone: (91) 9916135360Email: nidhi.raj@techdata.com

Jim James
EASTWEST PR for Tech Data, Asia Pacific
Phone: +65 6222 0306Email: techdata@eastwestpr.com

Disclaimer

Tech Data Corporation published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 00:42:03 UTC
