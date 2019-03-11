Tech Data : Welcomes Revolutionary Robotic Process Automation Solutions to its Portfolio

As artificial intelligence (AI) promises to revolutionize business
process automation, Tech
Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today has become the first U.S. solution
aggregator to deliver robotic process automation (RPA) solutions by
forming a strategic partnership with Automation
Anywhere.
With RPA delivered via this partnership, Tech Data’s customers in the
U.S. will be able to provide world-class, AI-enabled business process
automation solutions that augment the human workforce with a digital
one, allowing companies to focus on areas of their businesses that drive
greater value, like improving customer engagement and innovation.
“Tech Data is proud to lead the charge in championing Automation
Anywhere’s groundbreaking RPA offerings throughout the IT channel,” said
Colin Blair, vice president, Analytics and IoT Solutions, Americas, at
Tech Data. “This is a genuine advantage to our partners who are looking
to help their clients drive business efficiencies by automating
interactions.”
RPA is a new disruptive technology focus, which is poised to
revolutionize companies by deploying a digital workforce to help
streamline business, improve quality of work and allow for a significant
return on investment. Automation Anywhere's flagship product, Automation
Anywhere Enterprise, caters to enterprises looking to deploy a
digital workforce composed of software bots that complete business
processes end to end. This is achieved by combining traditional RPA with
cognitive elements such as natural language processing and reading
unstructured data.
Business process automation specifications at enterprise scale are
unique and dynamic, and these requirements can only be met by a digital
workforce platform that has been architected from the ground up—to be
flexible enough to evolve with enterprise-class business needs.
“We’re looking forward to leveraging Tech Data’s considerable expertise
in strategically delivering solutions to the channel ecosystem,” said
Kristen Diamond, senior director of Marketing, at Automation Anywhere.
“Our Automation Anywhere Channel Partner team has worked with companies
of all sizes and across a multitude of segments—including those in
financial services, business process outsourcing, healthcare,
technology, insurance and more—and our platform is powerful enough to
automate tasks of any complexity, while being user-friendly enough for
anyone to use.”
Tech Data partners can now help their end customers optimize and
prioritize their digital and human workforces to meet the most dynamic
customer demands, as well as ensure the most efficient use of all
available resources.
For more information, email AutoAnywhereUS@techdata.com or
call 1-800-237-8931.
Click
to tweet: .@Tech_Data welcomes Automation Anywhere #RPA solutions to
its portfolio; @AutomationAnywh. Learn more at http://investor.techdata.com/news-releases.
About Tech Data
Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our
end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly
specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable
channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world
needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the
Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most
Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com
or follow us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005290/en/