TECH DATA CORP

TECH DATA CORP

(TECD)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Tech Data : Welcomes Revolutionary Robotic Process Automation Solutions to its Portfolio

0
03/11/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Automation Anywhere partnership empowers U.S. customers to more quickly and accurately scale business process automation at lower cost

As artificial intelligence (AI) promises to revolutionize business process automation, Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today has become the first U.S. solution aggregator to deliver robotic process automation (RPA) solutions by forming a strategic partnership with Automation Anywhere.

With RPA delivered via this partnership, Tech Data’s customers in the U.S. will be able to provide world-class, AI-enabled business process automation solutions that augment the human workforce with a digital one, allowing companies to focus on areas of their businesses that drive greater value, like improving customer engagement and innovation.

“Tech Data is proud to lead the charge in championing Automation Anywhere’s groundbreaking RPA offerings throughout the IT channel,” said Colin Blair, vice president, Analytics and IoT Solutions, Americas, at Tech Data. “This is a genuine advantage to our partners who are looking to help their clients drive business efficiencies by automating interactions.”

RPA is a new disruptive technology focus, which is poised to revolutionize companies by deploying a digital workforce to help streamline business, improve quality of work and allow for a significant return on investment. Automation Anywhere's flagship product, Automation Anywhere Enterprise, caters to enterprises looking to deploy a digital workforce composed of software bots that complete business processes end to end. This is achieved by combining traditional RPA with cognitive elements such as natural language processing and reading unstructured data.

Business process automation specifications at enterprise scale are unique and dynamic, and these requirements can only be met by a digital workforce platform that has been architected from the ground up—to be flexible enough to evolve with enterprise-class business needs.

“We’re looking forward to leveraging Tech Data’s considerable expertise in strategically delivering solutions to the channel ecosystem,” said Kristen Diamond, senior director of Marketing, at Automation Anywhere. “Our Automation Anywhere Channel Partner team has worked with companies of all sizes and across a multitude of segments—including those in financial services, business process outsourcing, healthcare, technology, insurance and more—and our platform is powerful enough to automate tasks of any complexity, while being user-friendly enough for anyone to use.”

Tech Data partners can now help their end customers optimize and prioritize their digital and human workforces to meet the most dynamic customer demands, as well as ensure the most efficient use of all available resources.

For more information, email AutoAnywhereUS@techdata.com or call 1-800-237-8931.

Click to tweet: .@Tech_Data welcomes Automation Anywhere #RPA solutions to its portfolio; @AutomationAnywh. Learn more at http://investor.techdata.com/news-releases.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
