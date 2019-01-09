Log in
Tech Data : to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/09/2019 | 03:21pm EST

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that Rich Hume, CEO, is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. ET

(PRNewsfoto/Tech Data Corporation)

Live and recorded audio webcasts of the presentation will be available at www.techdata.com/investor.

About Tech Data
Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" for nine straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

CONTACTS:

Arleen Quiñones
Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tech Data
727-532-8866
arleen.quinones@techdata.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-data-to-present-at-21st-annual-needham-growth-conference-300775870.html

SOURCE Tech Data Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
