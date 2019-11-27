Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tech Data Corporation    TECD

TECH DATA CORPORATION

(TECD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data in $6 billion deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 10:27pm EST

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management has raised its bid to take Tech Data private in a deal valued at about $6 billion (£4.6 billion), the U.S. information technology equipment distributor said on Wednesday.

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management has raised its bid to take Tech Data private in a deal valued at about $6 billion (£4.6 billion), the U.S. information technology equipment distributor said on Wednesday.

Excluding debt, the deal is valued at about $5.14 billion, up from a previous offer of $4.77 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Tech Data shareholders will now receive $145 per share in cash, up from $130 per share, representing a premium of 12.4% to the stock's closing price on Nov. 27.

Tech Data had said it would solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third-parties during a "go-shop" period until Dec. 9 as part of the deal agreement.

The technology equipment distribution sector has attracted strong private equity interest in the last year. In January, buyout firm CVC Capital Partners acquired ConvergeOne Holdings Inc, a distributor of networking and collaboration products, for $1.8 billion.

Based in Clearwater, Florida, Tech Data has lower operating margins than some of its peers, as it invests in expanding its offerings. Two years ago, it acquired Avnet Inc's technology solutions business for $2.6 billion.

The company said the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

Bank of America Securities is the financial adviser to Tech Data, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is its legal counsel.

Apollo Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVNET, INC. 0.54% 41.32 Delayed Quote.13.85%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.21% 33.42 Delayed Quote.35.35%
CVC LIMITED 0.00% 2.22 End-of-day quote.-13.62%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
TECH DATA CORPORATION -0.02% 129 Delayed Quote.57.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECH DATA CORPORATION
10:27pApollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data in $6 billion deal
RE
07:43pTECH DATA : Enters into an Amendment to its Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired ..
BU
11/26TECH DATA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
11/26TECH DATA : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/26TECH DATA : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
11/22TECH DATA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
11/21TECH DATA CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
11/20TECH DATA : Uk unifies its services portfolio
AQ
11/18TECH DATA : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11/15STOCKHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of TEC..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 873 M
EBIT 2020 694 M
Net income 2020 415 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,12x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,12x
Capitalization 4 573 M
Chart TECH DATA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tech Data Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECH DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 129,00  $
Last Close Price 129,00  $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard T. Hume Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Dutkowsky Executive Chairman
Charles Val Dannewitz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John A. Tonnison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles Edward Adair Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECH DATA CORPORATION57.72%4 574
BEST BUY CO., INC40.20%21 500
AARON'S, INC.41.74%4 002
JB HI-FI LIMITED66.26%2 869
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORP--.--%2 164
BIC CAMERA INC.-11.67%1 928
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group