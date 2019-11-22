Log in
TECH DATA CORPORATION

TECH DATA CORPORATION

(TECD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/22 04:00:20 pm
130.025 USD   +0.47%
11/21TECH DATA CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
11/20TECH DATA : Uk unifies its services portfolio
AQ
11/18TECH DATA : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K/A)
AQ
News 
News

TECH DATA INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Tech Data Corporation - TECD

0
11/22/2019 | 07:44pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Tech Data Corporation (NasdaqGS: TECD) to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Tech Data will receive only $130 in cash for each share of Tech Data that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tecd/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
