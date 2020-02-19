Tech Data : Expands Amazon Web Services Cloud Support Capabilities through Partnership with nOps

Agreement helps companies optimize end-customer AWS environments and build next-generation managed service provider practices

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that it has partnered with nOps, a provider of a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud management platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The nOps solution offering will empower Tech Data’s U.S. partners to help their rapid-growth end-user customers build, manage, and run secure and optimized AWS infrastructures. It will also ensure Tech Data partners can better maintain their customers through continuous alignment with the AWS Well-Architected Framework and other industry best practices.

“Tech Data’s partnership with nOps allows our partners to deliver real-world value to their end-user customers through AWS, including accelerated compliance initiatives, identification of common security threats, and future-proofing for scalability,” said Stacy Nethercoat, vice president, Cloud Solutions, Americas, Tech Data. “For our partners, the nOps SaaS product is an enabler of increased customer satisfaction, improved win rates, and new revenue opportunities.”

nOps provides a version of its SaaS product that can enable Tech Data partners to efficiently execute AWS Well-Architected Reviews. As a result, they will be equipped to deliver fact-based assessments and remediation proposals that align with gaps in their end-users’ AWS implementations and drive higher project-win rates.

Byron Schaller, AWS partner solutions manager, RoundTower, a leading systems integrator and a Tech Data partner, said, “We have found that conducting AWS Well-Architected Reviews helps customers run secure, cost-effective, and operationally efficient cloud services. We find value in the nOps solution’s ability to ensure customers realize these benefits continuously instead of only a few times a year.”

nOps is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network and has achieved Cloud Management Tools Competency status for delivering operations and governance best practices to help partners and customers identify solutions that enable their cloud strategy.

“nOps was born in the field – not in a lab – by and for fast-moving DevOps service delivery teams needing instant visibility into the impact of dynamic change within AWS environments,” said JT Giri, CEO and founder, nOps. “Through features such as drill-down dashboards, billing automation and automated cost, security, and compliance notifications, Tech Data’s partners can build next-generation MSP practices and consultancies that routinely deliver impressive results to their clients.”

