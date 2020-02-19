Tech Data : Expands Amazon Web Services Cloud Support Capabilities through Partnership with nOps

Log in
02/19/2020 | 08:05am EST

Agreement helps companies optimize end-customer AWS environments and build next-generation managed service provider practices

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that it has partnered with nOps, a provider of a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud management platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The nOps solution offering will empower Tech Data’s U.S. partners to help their rapid-growth end-user customers build, manage, and run secure and optimized AWS infrastructures. It will also ensure Tech Data partners can better maintain their customers through continuous alignment with the AWS Well-Architected Framework and other industry best practices.

“Tech Data’s partnership with nOps allows our partners to deliver real-world value to their end-user customers through AWS, including accelerated compliance initiatives, identification of common security threats, and future-proofing for scalability,” said Stacy Nethercoat, vice president, Cloud Solutions, Americas, Tech Data. “For our partners, the nOps SaaS product is an enabler of increased customer satisfaction, improved win rates, and new revenue opportunities.”

nOps provides a version of its SaaS product that can enable Tech Data partners to efficiently execute AWS Well-Architected Reviews. As a result, they will be equipped to deliver fact-based assessments and remediation proposals that align with gaps in their end-users’ AWS implementations and drive higher project-win rates.

Byron Schaller, AWS partner solutions manager, RoundTower, a leading systems integrator and a Tech Data partner, said, “We have found that conducting AWS Well-Architected Reviews helps customers run secure, cost-effective, and operationally efficient cloud services. We find value in the nOps solution’s ability to ensure customers realize these benefits continuously instead of only a few times a year.”

nOps is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network and has achieved Cloud Management Tools Competency status for delivering operations and governance best practices to help partners and customers identify solutions that enable their cloud strategy.

“nOps was born in the field – not in a lab – by and for fast-moving DevOps service delivery teams needing instant visibility into the impact of dynamic change within AWS environments,” said JT Giri, CEO and founder, nOps. “Through features such as drill-down dashboards, billing automation and automated cost, security, and compliance notifications, Tech Data’s partners can build next-generation MSP practices and consultancies that routinely deliver impressive results to their clients.”

For more information on Tech Data’s nOps solution offering, email nOpsUS@techdata.com. For more information on Tech Data Cloud Solutions, contact EnterpriseCloudSales@techdata.com.

Click to tweet: @Tech_Data partners with @nopsio to expand @awscloud support capabilities. The agreement will optimize end-customer @AWS environments and build #NextGeneration #MSP practices. Learn more at https://investor.techdata.com/news/.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 964 M
EBIT 2020 696 M
Net income 2020 383 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,14x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 5 105 M
Chart TECH DATA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tech Data Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECH DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 149,33  $
Last Close Price 144,11  $
Spread / Highest target 6,17%
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard T. Hume Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Dutkowsky Executive Chairman
Charles Val Dannewitz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John A. Tonnison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles Edward Adair Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECH DATA CORPORATION0.31%5 105
BEST BUY CO., INC2.69%23 331
AARON'S, INC.1.91%3 865
JB HI-FI LIMITED10.30%3 168
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED27.40%2 402
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORP--.--%2 120
