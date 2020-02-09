Tech Data : Inflow Technologies Withdraws from Acquisition by Tech Data

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that Inflow Technologies has exercised its right to withdraw from closing its acquisition by Tech Data. As a result, Inflow has paid a break fee to Tech Data, as outlined in the original acquisition agreement, which was announced on Dec. 16, 2019.

“We respect Inflow’s decision to go in a different direction,” said Jaideep Malhotra, President, Asia Pacific, at Tech Data. “Tech Data is committed to our strategy of delivering higher value by strengthening our end-to-end portfolio and optimizing our global footprint, and we continue to explore opportunities to grow our business in alignment with this strategy.”

