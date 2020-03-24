Tech Data : to Appeal French Competition Authority's Antitrust Decision

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced it disagrees with and will be appealing the findings and legal reasoning of the French Competition Authority (FCA) in its decision against Tech Data. The case concerns the FCA’s antitrust investigation regarding the distribution of Apple products (excluding the iPhone) in France between 2005 and 2013.

In addition, Tech Data wishes to clarify that the FCA’s decision concerns alleged anticompetitive vertical agreements between Apple and its wholesalers regarding volume allocations of Apple products – and not cartel practices, as the FCA’s original English press release of March 16 suggested. The English version of the press release has since then been corrected accordingly. In the decision, the FCA also imposed fines on Apple for two additional allegedly anticompetitive practices. However, Tech Data has not been accused of participation in any of these practices.

Tech Data continues to abide by strong ethical and legal compliance standards, as per the Company’s Global Code of Conduct. In the area of competition law, Tech Data is committed to competing independently in the marketplace in full compliance with all applicable antitrust and competition laws wherever the company operates. In support of this, Tech Data has a thorough Compliance and Ethics training program that includes formal e-learning and instructor-led training offered in multiple languages, so all employees know, understand, and can easily follow our policies. These programs are reviewed and updated on a regular basis with a focus on ensuring compliance, protecting employees and maintaining service to Tech Data’s channel partners.

