Tech Data Corporation

TECH DATA CORPORATION

(TECD)
Tech Data : to Appeal French Competition Authority's Antitrust Decision

03/24/2020

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced it disagrees with and will be appealing the findings and legal reasoning of the French Competition Authority (FCA) in its decision against Tech Data. The case concerns the FCA’s antitrust investigation regarding the distribution of Apple products (excluding the iPhone) in France between 2005 and 2013.

In addition, Tech Data wishes to clarify that the FCA’s decision concerns alleged anticompetitive vertical agreements between Apple and its wholesalers regarding volume allocations of Apple products – and not cartel practices, as the FCA’s original English press release of March 16 suggested. The English version of the press release has since then been corrected accordingly. In the decision, the FCA also imposed fines on Apple for two additional allegedly anticompetitive practices. However, Tech Data has not been accused of participation in any of these practices.

Tech Data continues to abide by strong ethical and legal compliance standards, as per the Company’s Global Code of Conduct. In the area of competition law, Tech Data is committed to competing independently in the marketplace in full compliance with all applicable antitrust and competition laws wherever the company operates. In support of this, Tech Data has a thorough Compliance and Ethics training program that includes formal e-learning and instructor-led training offered in multiple languages, so all employees know, understand, and can easily follow our policies. These programs are reviewed and updated on a regular basis with a focus on ensuring compliance, protecting employees and maintaining service to Tech Data’s channel partners.

About Tech Data
Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 964 M
EBIT 2020 696 M
Net income 2020 383 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 4 039 M
