02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ
DJ
11/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

11/30/2019 | 02:49am EST

The strength of the American consumer as a driving force behind the economy was on display during the annual Black Friday ritual, as shoppers looked for deals.

Wall Street strategists say investors shouldn't count on this year's strong stock-market performance being repeated in 2020.

U.S. stocks fell in Friday's shortened trading session but closed out November with their largest monthly gains since June.

Berkshire had offered about $5 billion to acquire technology distributor Tech Data before being outbid by Apollo, Buffett said.

Aramco's share sale has attracted bids worth $44.3 billion, about 1.7 times the amount the Saudi government plans to raise.

Daimler aims to slash thousands of jobs over the next three years and cut labor costs by $1.5 billion.

Activity in China's factories rebounded to expansion in November, ending a six-month contraction, according to government data.

Auto-making partners Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi plan to appoint a general secretary to coordinate coming projects.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.06% 330495.11 Delayed Quote.8.07%
DAIMLER AG -1.46% 51.2 Delayed Quote.11.52%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.66% 2866 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
RENAULT 0.35% 43.455 Real-time Quote.-20.34%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
TECH DATA CORPORATION 12.32% 144.89 Delayed Quote.57.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 964 M
EBIT 2020 696 M
Net income 2020 383 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,14x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 5 136 M
Technical analysis trends TECH DATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 136,00  $
Last Close Price 144,89  $
Spread / Highest target 3,53%
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard T. Hume Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Dutkowsky Executive Chairman
Charles Val Dannewitz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John A. Tonnison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles Edward Adair Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECH DATA CORPORATION57.68%5 136
BEST BUY CO., INC52.45%21 281
AARON'S, INC.38.88%4 002
JB HI-FI LIMITED69.33%2 914
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORP--.--%2 076
BIC CAMERA INC.-11.74%1 937
