What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The strength of the American consumer as a driving force behind the economy was on display during the annual Black Friday ritual, as shoppers looked for deals.

Wall Street strategists say investors shouldn't count on this year's strong stock-market performance being repeated in 2020.

U.S. stocks fell in Friday's shortened trading session but closed out November with their largest monthly gains since June.

Berkshire had offered about $5 billion to acquire technology distributor Tech Data before being outbid by Apollo, Buffett said.

Aramco's share sale has attracted bids worth $44.3 billion, about 1.7 times the amount the Saudi government plans to raise.

Daimler aims to slash thousands of jobs over the next three years and cut labor costs by $1.5 billion.

Activity in China's factories rebounded to expansion in November, ending a six-month contraction, according to government data.

Auto-making partners Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi plan to appoint a general secretary to coordinate coming projects.