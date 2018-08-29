Tech Mahindra : Mahindra École Centrale (MEC) College of Engineering Graduates its First Batch of Engineers

Hyderabad, August 29, 2018: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, and IT based services and solutions announced today the graduation of 218 engineers of the 2014-2018 batch in the first convocation of Mahindra École Centrale (MEC) College of Engineering. Established by the Mahindra Group, in collaboration with École Central Paris (now CentraleSupélec) - a 180 year old leading French institution, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad, MEC aims at fostering the growth of an industry ready talent pool in next generation technologies.

The convocation held at the Tech Mahindra Learning World, Infocity, Hyderabad saw various eminent personalities from industry and academia. The Chief Guests - Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Vineet Nayyar, Chairman, Mahindra Educational Institutions and Chairman, Executive Committee, Mahindra École Centrale; and C.P. Gurnani, Member, Executive Committee (MEI), Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra conferred degrees upon the first batch of graduating students during the convocation.

'It is not enough to be a top class engineer, it is equally important to be a business leader. A holistic education is quintessential in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. At MEC, we train students in Humanities, Economics, History, Philosophy; so they can relate technical sciences to the real business environment,' said Vineet Nayyar, Chairman, Mahindra Educational Institutions and Chairman, Executive Committee, Mahindra École Centrale.

Established in 2014, MEC offers programmes in computer science, electrical and electronics, mechanical and civil engineering. MEC's focus has been on shaping engineers who are imbued with industry-ready skills and abilities. Nearly 90 per cent of the graduating students who opted for placement assistance have already secured placement through campus drives; whilst others have been selected through off campus mode at over 35 Indian and International organizations across various industry sectors. These include recruiters like Microsoft, Ground Inc., Forum8, L&T, ZS Associates, Meteopole, GAP Inc., Mahindra & Mahindra, Raheja, Shapoorji Pallonji, Sterlite, Voltas, Faurecia, KPIT, Byjus, Mahindra Comviva, Synopsys, and Tech Mahindra.

Speaking about MEC, C.P Gurnani, Member, Executive Committee (MEI), Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra said, 'The biggest challenge today is the lack of industry relevant skill sets in professionals, and the need for young engineering students to change, transform and adapt to the constantly evolving market dynamics. We have continuously sought answers to these challenges, and have set up a world-class institute in India as a response to the same. Our main objective is to create a best-in-class platform for industry-academia collaboration to foster a future-ready talent pool.'

With the core focus on next generation technologies, a one of a kind Blockchain Program Course will be soon introduced with assistance from Tech Mahindra for the students of MEC. This is in addition to the IEEE Conference being organized on Machine Learning & Data Science - in association with the University of Florida and with technical inputs from Tech Mahindra.

'Today's challenges are not just local or global; they are an amalgamation of the two and can be described as Glocal. To find solutions to these challenges the need for knowledge sharing is not just across domains but also borders, has become the need of the hour,' said Dr. Yajulu Medury, Director, MEC.

'Today is a great day for Mahindra École Centrale, reaching the first graduation convocation in its young history. This is a great achievement for all the partners of this project, for the MEC faculty and management, and for all the students and their families. Congratulations to the new graduate students from Centrale group!' said Hervé Biausser - President of CentraleSupélec and Vice Chairman, Mahindra École Centrale & Gérard Creuzet - Délégué Général - Groupe Centrale.

Set in a sprawling 130-acre green campus replete with the latest technology backbone, high-end laboratories, workshops and recreational areas, MEC was set up with the overarching idea of creating ''New Engineers'' - leaders who accept no limits, entrepreneurs who drive positive change, and innovators who think alternatively, to solve today's problems. This philosophy is a DNA level fusion of both the École Centrale ethos and the Mahindra Rise philosophy.

About Mahindra École Centrale

Mahindra École Centrale (MEC) College of engineering is an international technology school, that marks the foray of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group into the higher education sector. Mahindra Educational Institutions, the wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Group's IT venture, Tech Mahindra, collaborated with École Centrale Paris - now CentraleSupélec in 2014 to establish MEC in India. École Centrale Paris (now CentraleSupélec) is one of the oldest and most prestigious engineering institutions in France with a heritage that goes back to nearly 200 years.

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact

Tuhina Pandey, Global Corporate Communications

Email: Tuhina.Pandey@TechMahindra.com