By Kosaku Narioka



Tech Mahindra Ltd. said it will acquire U.S.-based data services company Zen3 lnfosolutions (America) Inc. for $42 million in cash.

The Indian technology company said late Monday that another $22 million might be paid based on financial performance.

Tech Mahindra didn't disclose the seller, but said the transaction was expected to close by April 1.

