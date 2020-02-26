Tech Pro Technology Development : Cancellation of listing

Log in
TECH PRO TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT LIMITED (3823)

TECH PRO TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(3823)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 11/08
0.068 HKD   -1.45%
News 
02/26/2020 | 04:50am EST

香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司

(香港交易及結算所有限公司全資附屬公司)

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

ANNOUNCEMENT

In relation to the matter of

Tech Pro Technology Development Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3823)

Cancellation of listing

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange") announced that with effect from 9:00 am on 2 March 2020, the listing of the shares of Tech Pro Technology Development Limited (the "Company") will be cancelled under Rule 6.01A.

The Exchange announces that the listing of the Company's shares will be cancelled with effect from 9:00 am on 2 March 2020 under Rule 6.01A.

Trading in the Company's securities has been suspended since 9 November 2017 pursuant to the direction of the Securities and Futures Commission under section 8(1) of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules. Under Rule 6.01A, the Exchange may delist the Company if trading does not resume by 31 January 2020.

The Company failed to fulfil all the resumption guidance set by the Exchange and resume trading in its securities by 31 January 2020. On 14 February 2020, the Listing Committee decided to cancel the listing of the Company's shares on the Exchange under Rule 6.01A.

The Exchange has requested the Company to publish an announcement on the cancellation of its listing.

The Exchange advises shareholders of the Company who have any queries about the implications of the delisting to obtain appropriate professional advice.

Hong Kong, 26 February 2020

Disclaimer

Tech Pro Technology Development Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 09:48:14 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Dong Chairman
Tsz Hang Lee Executive Director
Kui Shing Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yun Kuen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuk Lun Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECH PRO TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT LIMITED0.00%70
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.4.03%35 663
TE CONNECTIVITY-9.90%28 853
YAGEO CORPORATION3.53%6 802
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.76%6 428
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.95%4 244
