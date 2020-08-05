Citrine Global's (OTCQB: TECR) Board Approved in Principle to Invest in and Provide Services to iBOT, a Food Tech company, which Develops & Manufactures Botanical Formulations and Plans to include CBD & HEMP in its Product lines

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global is currently trading as TechCare Corp. (TECR). Its name change to "Citrine Global Corp." is expected to take effect soon.



Aug 5, 2020

On August 4, 2020, the board of directors of Citrine Global (OTCQB: TECR) approved in principle for Citrine Global and/or its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, CTGL – Citrine Global Israel Ltd, to invest an amount of up to $1M within the next 12 months in iBOT: Israel Botanicals, an Israeli Food Tech, Nutraceutical company, and in addition, for Citrine Global and/or its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary to provide consulting and other services to iBOT.

This is another example of Citrine Global's multi-strategy solutions to support growth stage technology companies' expansion plans by providing a unique mix of ongoing financing support and business development services.

iBOT is a Food Tech, Nutraceutical company developing and manufacturing natural food supplements and medicinal formulations. The company is planning to include CBD & HEMP in its products to treat sleep problems, chronic pain, cognitive improvement, and more.

iBOT's manufacturing is ISO-certified serving its customers with a wide range of vitamin and herbal formulations in tablets, capsules, syrups, and tinctures.

About Citrine Global Corp.

Citrine Global business activity is comprised of creating value and implementing expansion strategies for growth-stage technology companies, offering multi-strategy solutions combining strategic marketing, business development, real estate and asset management services and financing solutions. Such wide spectrum of services is targeted at helping create an integrated strategy that supports our client companies in achieving their local and global expansion ambitions.

Citrine Global’s key target markets include the health and wellness fields, which are demonstrating high growth potential. Citrine Global empowers innovative companies to become global leaders and improve the health and quality of life of as many people as possible worldwide.

Citrine Global provides solutions to companies from Israel, USA, Canada, Europe and around the world through subsidiaries and local teams and professionals in each region.

The company operates in the Israeli market, via its fully-owned subsidiary CTGL – Citrine Global Israel Ltd., which targets Israeli technology companies in the fields of Healthcare, Wellness, Food Tech and Medical Cannabis.

In addition, CTGL – Citrine Global Israel Ltd is in the process of becoming the main shareholder in the Cannovation Center - Cannabis Innovation Center - in Israel. The Cannovation Center is planned to be a unique, all-in-one platform with factories for producing cannabis, HEMP and CBD products, laboratories and a logistics, distribution and recycling center, for supporting the cannabis eco-system. The Cannovation Center is planned to provide solutions for companies in Israel and worldwide, leveraging Israel’s leadership in cannabis innovation and promoting the production and distribution of cannabis, HEMP and CBD products for local and global markets. The Cannovation Center is in the process of obtaining a government grant. The Israeli Government provides grants and subsidies specific to the cannabis industry as part of its strategy for boosting the economy through technological innovation.

http://www.citrine-global.com

For inquiries and further information, please contact: info@citrine-global.com

