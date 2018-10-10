Log in
TechFinancials Inc    TECH

TECHFINANCIALS INC (TECH)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

10/10/2018 | 09:13am CEST

TechFinancials Inc.

('TechFinancials, Inc.' or 'the Company')

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

TechFinancials (AIM: TECH) (the 'Company' or the 'Group'), a fintech software provider of financial solutions including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients, announces that it has received notice that on 8 October 2018, Mr. Shen Chaohuli sold his entire interest of 15,528,225 ordinary shares of US$0.0005 in the company (representing 18.27% of the Company's issued share capital) to Mr. Ou Qiao.

Further details are available in the notification forms received which have been included here.

For further information:

TechFinancials, Inc.

Asaf Lahav, Group Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +972 54 5233 943

Yuval Tovias, Chief Financial Officer

www.group.techfinancials.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison/Seamus Fricker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Northland Capital Partners Limited (Joint Broker)

David Hignell/ Rob Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3861 6625

NEX Corporate Adviser and Joint Broker

Peterhouse Corporate Finance

Fungai Ndoro / Eran Zucker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Media enquiries:

Yellow Jersey PR Limited (Media Relations)

Charles Goodwin / Katie Bairsto

Tel: +44 (0) 7748 843 871

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials, Inc (AIM: TECH) is a fintech software provider of financial trading solutions, including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients. The Group operates a B2B division licensing white label trading platform solutions to online brokers. In addition, the Company operates a B2C division operating trading platform incorporating a strategic joint venture focusing on solutions for traders in the Asia Pacific region.

The Company currently holds a 2% interest and an option to acquire a further 90 % in CEDEX, a blockchain-based on-line exchange for diamonds, which would give TechFinancials up to 92 % of CEDEX or 87.4 % on a fully diluted basis.

Further information can be found at http://techfinancials.com.

Disclaimer

TechFinancials Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 07:12:08 UTC
