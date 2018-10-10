TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

TechFinancials Inc.

TechFinancials (AIM: TECH) (the 'Company' or the 'Group'), a fintech software provider of financial solutions including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients, announces that it has received notice that on 8 October 2018, Mr. Shen Chaohuli sold his entire interest of 15,528,225 ordinary shares of US$0.0005 in the company (representing 18.27% of the Company's issued share capital) to Mr. Ou Qiao.

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials, Inc (AIM: TECH) is a fintech software provider of financial trading solutions, including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients. The Group operates a B2B division licensing white label trading platform solutions to online brokers. In addition, the Company operates a B2C division operating trading platform incorporating a strategic joint venture focusing on solutions for traders in the Asia Pacific region.

The Company currently holds a 2% interest and an option to acquire a further 90 % in CEDEX, a blockchain-based on-line exchange for diamonds, which would give TechFinancials up to 92 % of CEDEX or 87.4 % on a fully diluted basis.

Further information can be found at http://techfinancials.com.