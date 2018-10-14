TechFinancials : Media Activity

TechFinancials Inc.

('TechFinancials, Inc.' or 'the Company')

Media Activity

TechFinancials (AIM: TECH) (the 'Company' or the 'Group'), a fintech software provider of financial solutions including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients, announces that Asaf Lahav, CEO of TechFinancials has given two interviews in which he discusses the Company's strategy and, among other things, the development services it has been providing to CEDEX.

As previously announced, TechFinancials has made considerable progress integrating crypto payment processing into its systems which it has licensed to CEDEX. As a result, CEDEX remains on track to launch a trading arena before the end of 2018.

The interviews may be viewed at the following web address:

Proactive InvestorsCore Finance

Further information about the Company is available on its website, www.techfinancials.com and about CEDEX on www.cedex.com.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For further information:

TechFinancials, Inc. Tel: +972 54 5233 943 Asaf Lahav, Group Chief Executive Officer Yuval Tovias, Chief Financial Officer

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100 Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison / Seamus Fricker

Northland Capital Partners Limited (Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3861 6625 David Hignell / Rob Rees

NEX Corporate Adviser and Joint Broker Peterhouse Corporate Finance Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 Fungai Ndoro / Eran Zucker

Media enquiries:

Yellow Jersey PR Limited (Media Relations) Tel: +44 (0) 7748 843 871 Charles Goodwin / Katie Bairsto

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials, Inc (AIM: TECH) is a fintech software provider of financial trading solutions, including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients. The Group operates a B2B division licensing white label trading platform solutions to online brokers. In addition, the Company operates a B2C division operating trading platform incorporating a strategic joint venture focusing on solutions for traders in the Asia Pacific region.

The Company currently holds a 2% interest and an option to acquire a further 90 % in CEDEX, a blockchain-based on-line exchange for diamonds, which would give TechFinancials up to 92 % of CEDEX or 87.4 % on a fully diluted basis.

Further information can be found at http://techfinancials.com.