TechFinancials Inc    TECH

TECHFINANCIALS INC (TECH)
TechFinancials : Unaudited Interim Report for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018

09/20/2018 | 10:13am CEST

TechFinancials Inc.

('TechFinancials, Inc.' or 'the Company')

Unaudited Interim Report for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018

TechFinancials, Inc (AIM: TECH) is a fintech software provider of financial trading solutions, today announces its unaudited interim results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018 ('H1 2018').

To view the complete results, please click here.

For further information:

TechFinancials, Inc.

Asaf Lahav, Group Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +972 54 5233 943

Yuval Tovias, Chief Financial Officer

www.group.techfinancials.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison/Seamus Fricker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Northland Capital Partners Limited (Joint Broker)

David Hignell/ Rob Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3861 6625

NEX Corporate Adviser and Joint Broker

Peterhouse Corporate Finance

Fungai Ndoro / Eran Zucker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Media enquiries:

Yellow Jersey PR Limited (Media Relations)

Charles Goodwin / Katie Bairsto

Tel: +44 (0) 7748 843 871

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials, Inc (AIM: TECH) is a fintech software provider of financial trading solutions, including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients. The Group operates a B2B division licensing white label trading platform solutions to online brokers. In addition, the Company operates a B2C division operating trading platform incorporating a strategic joint venture focusing on solutions for traders in the Asia Pacific region.

The Company currently holds a 2% interest and an option to acquire a further 90 % in CEDEX, a blockchain-based on-line exchange for diamonds, which would give TechFinancials up to 92 % of CEDEX or 87.4 % on a fully diluted basis.

Further information can be found at http://techfinancials.com.

Disclaimer

TechFinancials Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:12:10 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 4,68 M
Chart TECHFINANCIALS INC
Duration : Period :
TechFinancials Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHFINANCIALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Asaf Lahav Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Bell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Yuval Tovias Chief Financial Officer
Eitan Tzitz Yanuv Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHFINANCIALS INC-77.08%6
MSCI INC37.92%15 504
DUN & BRADSTREET CORP21.50%5 341
NETWEALTH GROUP LTD12.64%1 415
PRAEMIUM LTD53.90%316
ONEVUE HOLDINGS LTD10.29%144
