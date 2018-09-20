TechFinancials : Unaudited Interim Report for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018

TechFinancials Inc.
('TechFinancials, Inc.' or 'the Company')
Unaudited Interim Report for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018
TechFinancials, Inc (AIM: TECH) is a fintech software provider of financial trading solutions, today announces its unaudited interim results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018 ('H1 2018').
To view the complete results, please click here.
About TechFinancials
TechFinancials, Inc (AIM: TECH) is a fintech software provider of financial trading solutions, including blockchain-based digital assets and traditional financial trading solutions for retail clients. The Group operates a B2B division licensing white label trading platform solutions to online brokers. In addition, the Company operates a B2C division operating trading platform incorporating a strategic joint venture focusing on solutions for traders in the Asia Pacific region.
The Company currently holds a 2% interest and an option to acquire a further 90 % in CEDEX, a blockchain-based on-line exchange for diamonds, which would give TechFinancials up to 92 % of CEDEX or 87.4 % on a fully diluted basis.
Further information can be found at http://techfinancials.com.
Disclaimer
TechFinancials Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:12:10 UTC