TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(TCCO)
Technical Communications Corporation Completes Restatement of Prior Financial Statements; Files Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2018 and Forms 10-Q/A for Fiscal 2018; and Files Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended December 29, 2018 and March 30, 2019

06/21/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

CONCORD, Mass., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Communications Corporation (NasdaqCM: TCCO) today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 10-K contains financial statements for fiscal year 2018 and restated information for fiscal year 2017. The Company also filed its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 29, 2018 and March 30, 2019.

TCC had announced financial information and results of operations for the fiscal year and quarter ended September 29, 2018 in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 10, 2018. Subsequent to such filing, management conducted a review of TCC’s revenue recognition policies, including its interpretations of ASC 605, Revenue Recognition, among other matters. Based upon this review, the Audit Committee of TCC’s Board of Directors, on the recommendation of management after consultation with the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, concluded that the Company should modify the application of its revenue recognition policies, specifically in connection with a services contract. This modification resulted in the restatement of the previously announced financial information for the fiscal year and quarter ended September 29, 2018 as set forth in the Form 8-K filed on December 10, 2018, as well as a restatement of the financial information included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended December 30, 2017, March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018.  The Company filed Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q/A for such periods today to reflect the restatements.

The Company believes that the restatement will have no impact on total revenue recognized over the life of the service contract that is currently in effect. Furthermore, TCC believes, based on information available to date, that the restatement will have no impact on the timing or magnitude of cash flows from operations. The impact of the modification of revenue recognition was to recognize $484,000 of revenue originally recorded in TCC’s fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 in the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018, and to recognize $1,623,000 of revenue originally recorded in the Company’s fiscal year ended September 29, 2018 in the fiscal year ending September 28, 2019. As of September 29, 2018, the Company had $2,107,000 of deferred revenue recorded on its balance sheet as a result of these modifications.

About Technical Communications Corporation
For over 50 years, TCC has specialized in superior-grade secure communications systems and customized solutions, supporting our CipherONE® best-in-class criteria, to protect highly sensitive voice, data and video transmitted over a wide range of networks. Government entities, military agencies and corporate enterprises in 115 countries have selected TCC's proven security to protect their communications. Learn more: www.tccsecure.com.

Statements made in this press release or as may otherwise be incorporated by reference herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding anticipated operating results, future earnings, and the ability to achieve growth and profitability. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the effect of foreign political unrest; domestic and foreign government policies and economic conditions; future changes in export laws or regulations; changes in technology; the ability to hire, retain and motivate technical, management and sales personnel; the risks associated with the technical feasibility and market acceptance of new products; changes in telecommunications protocols; the effects of changing costs, exchange rates and interest rates; and the Company's ability to secure adequate capital resources. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risks facing the Company, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q/A for the quarters ended December 30, 2017, March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018 filed with the Commission and the “Risk Factors” section included therein (as the same may be amended from time to time).

Technical Communications Corporation
     
Condensed consolidated statements of operations
     
 Three Months Ended
 (Unaudited)
 03/30/201903/31/201812/29/201812/30/2017
     
Net revenue$1,928,000 $804,000 $1,112,000 $837,000 
Gross profit 799,000  243,000  399,000  292,000 
Selling, general and administrative 595,000  531,000  545,000  460,000 
Product development costs 36,000  153,000  107,000  166,000 
Operating income (loss) 168,000  (441,000)  (253,000)  (334,000) 
Net income (loss) 173,000  (439,000)  (248,000)  (332,000) 
Net income (loss) per share:    
Basic$0.09 $  (0.24) $  (0.13) $  (0.18) 
Diluted$0.09 $   (0.24) $  (0.13) $  (0.18) 
    
 Six Months Ended  
 (Unaudited)  
 03/30/201903/31/2018  
     
Net revenue$3,041,000 $1,640,000   
Gross profit 1,199,000  535,000   
Selling, general and administrative 1,140,000  991,000   
Product development costs 144,000  318,000   
Operating loss (85,000)  (774,000)   
Net loss (75,000)  (771,000)   
Net loss per share:    
Basic$  (0.04) $  (0.42)   
Diluted$  (0.04) $  (0.42)   
     


Condensed consolidated balance sheets   
 03/30/201912/29/201809/29/2018
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)(Unaudited)
    
Cash and marketable securities$1,765,000 $1,748,000 $1,982,000
Accounts receivable - trade 285,000  202,000  560,000
Inventory 1,043,000  1,373,000  1,369,000
Other current assets 137,000  96,000  142,000
Total current assets 3,230,000  3,419,000  4,053,000
Property and equipment, net 33,000  40,000  49,000
         
Total assets$3,263,000 $3,459,000 $4,102,000
         
Accounts payable$248,000 $168,000 $188,000
Deferred revenue 1,249,000  1,722,000  2,107,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 290,000  275,000  274,000
Total current liabilities 1,787,000  2,165,000  2,569,000
Total stockholders’ equity 1,476,000  1,294,000  1,533,000
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,263,000 $3,459,000 $4,102,000
         


Condensed consolidated statements of operations (Restated)
       
 Three Months Ended
 (Unaudited)
 9/29/2018
9/30/2017
 As reportedAdjustmentAs adjustedAs reportedAdjustmentAs adjusted
       
Net revenue$1,717,000 $(580,000) $1,137,000 $1,125,000 $(435,000) $690,000 
Gross profit (loss) 836,000  (593,000)  243,000  162,000  (435,000)  (273,000) 
Selling, general and administrative 481,000  (53,000)  428,000  476,000   476,000 
Product development costs 132,000  (54,000)  78,000  206,000   206,000 
Operating income (loss) 223,000  (486,000)  (263,000)  (520,000)  (435,000)  (955,000) 
Net income (loss) 228,000  (487,000)  (259,000)  (518,000)  (435,000)  (953,000) 
Net income (loss) per share:      
Basic $0.12  ($0.26)  ($0.14)  ($0.28)  ($0.24)  ($0.52) 
Diluted $0.12  ($0.26)  ($0.14)  ($0.28)  ($0.24)  ($0.52) 
       
       
       
 Year Ended
 (Unaudited)
 9/29/2018
9/30/2017
 As reportedAdjustmentAs adjustedAs reportedAdjustmentAs adjusted
       
Net revenue$5,307,000 $(1,622,000) $3,685,000 $4,209,000 $(484,000) $3,725,000 
Gross profit 2,636,000  (1,664,000)  972,000  2,291,000  (484,000)  1,807,000 
Selling, general and administrative 1,994,000  (53,000)  1,941,000  2,145,000   2,145,000 
Product development costs 547,000  (26,000)  521,000  1,584,000   1,584,000 
Operating income (loss) 95,000  (1,585,000)  (1,490,000)  (1,438,000)  (484,000)  (1,922,000) 
Net income (loss) 105,000  (1,585,000)  (1,480,000)  (1,429,000)  (484,000)  (1,913,000) 
Net income (loss) per share:      
Basic $0.06  ($0.86)  ($0.80)  ($0.78)  ($0.26)  ($1.04) 
Diluted $0.06  ($0.86)  ($0.80)  ($0.78)  ($0.26)  ($1.04) 
       
       
       
Condensed consolidated balance sheets (Restated)     
       
 9/29/2018
9/30/2017
 (Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
 As reportedAdjustmentAs adjustedAs reportedAdjustmentAs adjusted
       
Cash and marketable securities$1,982,000  $1,982,000 $1,657,000  $1,657,000 
Accounts receivable - trade 560,000   560,000  730,000   730,000 
Inventory 1,369,000   1,369,000  1,358,000   1,358,000 
Other current assets 142,000   142,000  136,000   136,000 
Total current assets 4,053,000   4,053,000  3,881,000   3,881,000 
Property and equipment, net 49,000   49,000  54,000   54,000 
Total assets$4,102,000  $4,102,000 $3,935,000  $3,935,000 
                   
Accounts payable$173,000  15,000 $188,000 $109,000  $109,000 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 327,000  (53,000)  274,000  326,000   326,000 
Deferred revenue - 2,107,000*  2,107,000  -  484,000  484,000 
Total current liabilities 500,000  2,069,000  2,569,000  435,000  484,000  919,000 
Total stockholders’ equity 3,602,000 (2,069,000)*  1,533,000  3,500,000  (484,000)  3,016,000 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,102,000    $4,102,000 $3,935,000    $3,935,000 
                   
*Cumulative adjustment of the restatement for fiscal years ended September 29, 2018 and September 30, 2017
       


Condensed consolidated statements of operations (Restated)     
 Three Months Ended 12/30/2017   
 (Unaudited)   
 As reportedAdjustmentAs adjusted   
       
Net revenue$1,117,000 $  (280,000) $837,000    
Gross profit 572,000  (280,000)  292,000    
Selling, general and administrative 460,000   460,000    
Product development costs 166,000   166,000    
Operating loss (54,000)  (280,000)  (334,000)    
Net loss (52,000)  (280,000)  (332,000)    
Net loss per share:      
Basic ($0.03)  ($0.15)  ($0.18)    
Diluted ($0.03)  ($0.15)  ($0.18)    
       
 Three Months Ended 03/31/2018Six Months Ended 03/31/2018
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
 As reportedAdjustmentAs adjustedAs reportedAdjustmentAs adjusted
       
Net revenue$930,000 $  (126,000) $804,000 $2,046,000 $  (406,000) $1,640,000 
Gross profit 351,000  (108,000)  243,000  923,000  (388,000)  535,000 
Selling, general and administrative 531,000   531,000  991,000   991,000 
Product development costs 135,000  18,000  153,000  300,000  18,000  318,000 
Operating loss (315,000)  (126,000)  (441,000)  (369,000)  (406,000)  (775,000) 
Net loss (313,000)  (126,000)  (439,000)  (365,000)  (406,000)  (771,000) 
Net loss per share:      
Basic ($0.17)  ($0.07)  ($0.24)  ($0.20)  ($0.22)  ($0.42) 
Diluted ($0.17)  ($0.07)  ($0.24)  ($0.20)  ($0.22)  ($0.42) 
       
       
 Three Months Ended 06/30/2018Nine Months Ended 06/30/2018
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited) 
 As reportedAdjustmentAs adjustedAs reportedAdjustmentAs adjusted
       
Net revenue$1,544,000 $  (637,000) $907,000 $3,590,000 $  (1,042,000) $2,548,000 
Gross profit (loss) 877,000  (683,000)  194,000  1,790,000  (1,061,000)  729,000 
Selling, general and administrative 522,000   522,000  1,513,000   1,513,000 
Product development costs 114,000  10,000  124,000  415,000  27,000  442,000 
Operating income (loss) 241,000  (693,000)  (452,000)  (128,000)  (1,098,000)  (1,226,000) 
Net income (loss) 243,000  (693,000)  (450,000)  (123,000)  (1,098,000)  (1,221,000) 
Net income (loss) per share:      
Basic $0.13  ($0.37)  ($0.24)  ($0.07)  ($0.59)  ($0.66) 
Diluted $0.13  ($0.37)  ($0.24)  ($0.07)  ($0.59)  ($0.66) 
       


Condensed consolidated balance sheets (Restated)
    
 12/30/2017
 (Unaudited)
 As reportedAdjustmentAs adjusted
     
Cash and marketable securities$1,889,000   $1,889,000
Accounts receivable - trade 323,000    323,000
Inventory 1,403,000    1,403,000
Other current assets 112,000    112,000
Total current assets 3,727,000    3,727,000
Property and equipment, net 41,000    41,000
Total assets$3,768,000   $3,768,000
        
Accounts payable$76,000   $76,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 240,000    240,000
Deferred revenue   - 764,000  764,000
Total current liabilities 316,000 764,000  1,080,000
Total stockholders’ equity 3,452,000 (764,000)  2,688,000
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,768,000   $3,768,000
        


 3/31/20186/30/2018
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)
 As reportedAdjustmentAs adjustedAs reportedAdjustmentAs adjusted
       
Cash and marketable securities$1,543,000   $1,543,000 $1,460,000   $1,460,000
Accounts receivable - trade 316,000    316,000  598,000    598,000
Inventory 1,475,000    1,475,000  1,555,000 (56,000)  1,499,000
Other current assets 140,000    140,000  172,000    172,000
Total current assets 3,474,000    3,474,000  3,785,000    3,729,000
Property and equipment, net 63,000    63,000  59,000    59,000
Total assets$3,537,000   $3,537,000 $3,844,000   $3,788,000
                
Accounts payable$80,000   $80,000 $131,000   $131,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 345,000    345,000  350,000    350,000
Deferred revenue - 890,000  890,000  - 1,527,000  1,527,000
Total current liabilities 425,000 890,000  1,315,000  481,000 1,527,000  2,008,000
Total stockholders’ equity 3,112,000 (890,000)  2,222,000  3,363,000 (1,583,000)  1,780,000
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,537,000   $3,537,000 $3,844,000   $3,788,000
                

Technical Communications Corporation 
100 Domino Driver 
Concord, MA  01742 – 2892

Michael P. Malone
Chief Financial Office
(978) 287-5100
www.tccsecure.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
