Technical Communications Corporation Reports Notice of Failure to Satisfy a NASDAQ Continued Listing Rule

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Communications Corporation (NasdaqCM: TCCO) today announced that on February 19, 2019, the company received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market that, because the Company had not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended December 29, 2018 (the “Filing”), and because the Company remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the period ended September 29, 2018 (the “Initial Delinquent Filing”), the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq continued listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which rule requires companies with securities listed on Nasdaq to timely file all required periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Pursuant to such notice, the company will have until March 4, 2019 to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance; if the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 days from the due date of the filing, or until July 15, 2019, to regain compliance.



The company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2018 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended September 29, 2018 is primarily due to certain changes to the Company’s revenue recognition which have impacted the filing of its 2018 Form 10-K, Q1 2019 Form 10-Q and related financial statements, and the reliance on certain other previously issued financial statements. The Company will complete the required filings as soon as practical after its current and former independent public accounting firms review and complete the audits of such financial statements. TCC is currently working with its current and former independent registered public accounting firms to complete such audits and restatements, and will provide information to Nasdaq in its plan to regain compliance as to the expected filing date of the annual report, although at this time the company does not have an estimate as to the date such filing will be made.

About Technical Communications Corporation

For over 50 years, TCC has specialized in superior-grade secure communications systems and customized solutions, supporting our CipherONE® best-in-class criteria, to protect highly sensitive voice, data and video transmitted over a wide range of networks. Government entities, military agencies and corporate enterprises in 115 countries have selected TCC's proven security to protect their communications. Learn more: www.tccsecure.com .

