Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MARKIT BOAT  >  Technicolor    0MV8   FR0010918292

TECHNICOLOR

(0MV8)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Technicolor : Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

 

﻿ June 9, 2020          

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting
to be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020      

Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Shareholders’ Meeting              


Shareholders are invited to participate to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:      

Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 10:00 am,
8-10 rue de Renard - 75004 Paris

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting (avis préalable de réunion), including agenda and proposed resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on May 25, 2020 and the Notice of Meeting (avis de convocation), including the amendment of the 25th and 26th resolutions will be published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on June 10, 2020.

The documents referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders as of this date, in accordance with applicable regulations:      

  • any shareholder holding registered shares may request that the Company sends these documents at no charge, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting (for shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation issued by their financial institution);  
  • any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company’s registered office, up to the fifteenth day prior to the Meeting.  

Documents referred to in article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company’s website: www.technicolor.com.          

*

*       *

About Technicolor      

 www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolorlinkedin.com/company/technicolor             

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).  


 

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TECHNICOLOR
06/04TECHNICOLOR : Receipt Of An Indicative Global Proposal From Part Of The Existing..
PU
06/04TECHNICOLOR : Receipt of an Indicative Global Proposal From Part of the Existing..
GL
06/02TECHNICOLOR : Opening of a Conciliation Procedure
AQ
06/01Receipt of requisite majority consent from the lenders under each of the cred..
GL
06/01TECHNICOLOR : Receipt of requisite majority consent from the lenders under each ..
AQ
05/26TECHNICOLOR : Reception of Indicative New Financing Offers
PU
05/07TECHNICOLOR : First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/07TECHNICOLOR : First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04/20TECHNICOLOR : Availability of 2019 Universal Registration Document and update on..
GL
03/23TECHNICOLOR : Update on Technicolor's General Shareholders' meeting and the impa..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 271 M 3 712 M 3 712 M
Net income 2020 -194 M -220 M -220 M
Net Debt 2020 997 M 1 131 M 1 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62,8 M 71,4 M 71,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 14 079
Free-Float -
Chart TECHNICOLOR
Duration : Period :
Technicolor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,90 €
Last Close Price 4,09 €
Spread / Highest target -4,66%
Spread / Average Target -4,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Moat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne Bouverot Chairman
Tim Spence Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Carozzi Chief Financial Officer
Ginny Davis Chief Information & Security Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group