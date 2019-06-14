General shareholders' meeting held of June 14, 2019
0
06/14/2019 | 12:43pm EDT
Press Release
General Shareholders’ meeting held of June 14, 2019
Paris (France), 14 June 2019 – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) announces that all resolutions submitted to shareholders were approved today at the General Shareholders’ Meeting, including:
The appointment of 5 new Directors, Anne Bouverot, Xavier Cauchois, Dominique D’Hinnin, Christine Laurens and Brian Sullivan
The renewal of the Board memberships of Melinda J. Mount (Vice Chairperson), Ana Garcia Fau and Maarten Wildschut
Anne Bouverot was appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors.
Technicolor is confident that, with this new composition of its Board of Directors, the Group will be in the best position possible to face its future challenges.
Ballot results and a presentation of the Shareholders’ Meeting (in French) will be available at the company website: www.technicolor.com