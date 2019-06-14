Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Technicolor    TCH   FR0010918292

TECHNICOLOR

(TCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General shareholders' meeting held of June 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

                               

Press Release

General Shareholders’ meeting held of June 14, 2019

Paris (France), 14 June 2019Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) announces that all resolutions submitted to shareholders were approved today at the General Shareholders’ Meeting, including:

  • The appointment of 5 new Directors, Anne Bouverot, Xavier Cauchois, Dominique D’Hinnin, Christine Laurens and Brian Sullivan
     
  • The renewal of the Board memberships of Melinda J. Mount (Vice Chairperson), Ana Garcia Fau and Maarten Wildschut

Anne Bouverot was appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Technicolor is confident that, with this new composition of its Board of Directors, the Group will be in the best position possible to face its future challenges.

Ballot results and a presentation of the Shareholders’ Meeting (in French) will be available at the company website: www.technicolor.com

             
             

###

About Technicolor:

www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Investor Relations

Christophe le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83

Christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TECHNICOLOR
12:43pTECHNICOLOR : General shareholders' meeting held of June 14, 2019
AQ
12:43pGeneral shareholders' meeting held of June 14, 2019
GL
05/24CONDITIONS OF AVAILABILITY OF INFORM : 00:00
PU
05/24TECHNICOLOR : Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection ..
GL
05/15TECHNICOLOR : proposes the appointment of 5 new Directors, including a new Chair..
GL
05/01TECHNICOLOR : Appoints david patton as global president,customer experience and ..
AQ
04/30TECHNICOLOR : Appoints david patton as global president, customer experience and..
AQ
04/25TECHNICOLOR : Q1 2019 trading commentary
AQ
03/29TECHNICOLOR : 2018 Registration Document available March 29, 2019 - 6:00pm
PU
03/29TECHNICOLOR : 2018 Registration Document available
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 909 M
EBIT 2019 76,2 M
Net income 2019 -24,0 M
Debt 2019 625 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 352 M
Chart TECHNICOLOR
Duration : Period :
Technicolor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECHNICOLOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,26 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Boris Rose Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce L. Hack Chairman
Nathan Wappet Chief Operating Officer-Production Services
Laurent Carozzi Chief Financial Officer
Ginny Davis Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECHNICOLOR-11.48%409
VIVENDI14.99%35 963
BOLLORÉ12.51%13 351
VIACOM16.11%11 942
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.86%6 115
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.1.11%5 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About