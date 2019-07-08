Log in
Half-year statement on Technicolor's Share Management Agreement July 2019 2019-07-08 20:00:00

07/08/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

Paris, July 8, 2019

Regulated Information

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON TECHNICOLOR'S SHARE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

Under the share management agreement signed between TECHNICOLOR and NATIXIS, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2019:

  • 703,925 TECHNICOLOR shares;
  • €295,644.17.

It is reminded that, as announced on April 26, 2018, this share management agreement is currently suspended.

For information, as of the last statement on this agreement (i.e.December 31, 2018), the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

  • 703,925 TECHNICOLOR shares;
  • €295,644.17.

***

About Technicolor

www.technicolor.com- Follow us:@Technicolor-linkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Disclaimer

Technicolor SA published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 20:27:03 UTC
