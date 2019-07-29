



July 29, 2019



Technicolor: Notification of availability of the financial interim report

for the half-year ended June 30, 2019

In accordance with Article 221-4-V of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), Technicolor announces today that its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2019 is available to the public and has been filed with the AMF.

This document may be viewed on the Company’s website: www.technicolor.com under the heading “Regulated Information”.

